Following his conviction at a jury trial, a Bowling Green man found guilty of multiple drug trafficking counts was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison.
Tracy Boyd, 53, was found guilty in May of engaging in organized crime, first-degree trafficking in heroin, first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine and being a first-degree persistent felony offender.
Boyd came to the attention of law enforcement investigating the 2019 overdose deaths of Joshua Kinkade and Matthew Dobring.
Kinkade, 32, was found dead Nov. 22, 2019, at his Parkhurst Drive residence. Dobring, 38, died two days later at his home in Louisville.
Charges were brought against Boyd and two co-defendants, Stephanie Silvano and Scott Bernauer, in connection with the deaths.
Silvano pleaded guilty to a count of reckless homicide and two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, while Bernauer pleaded guilty to reckless homicide by complicity and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
They both testified against Boyd, who took his case to trial.
Silvano identified Boyd as a source of heroin when she was interviewed by police while in custody at The Medical Center, testifying at trial that that Boyd advised her on ways to sell drugs while evading police scrutiny. She awaits sentencing.
Investigators with the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force identified Bernauer as a participant in drug deals after observing him at a controlled drug buy that was set up with the help of Kinkade's brother soon after Joshua Kinkade's death.
Bernauer, who was sentenced to six years for his offenses, testified that he carried packages and performed other errands for Boyd.
Other witnesses testified that Boyd dealt drugs out of his brother's apartment off Old Morgantown Road and engaged in text message exchanges with others featuring references to drug transactions.
Boyd and his attorney, Alan Simpson, contended that police had not uncovered enough evidence linking Boyd to the overdoses or drug dealing.
Jurors heard from several witnesses over the course of the two-week trial.
While the jury found Boyd guilty of two trafficking counts and engaging in organized crime, he was also acquitted of two counts of second-degree manslaughter and a charge of first-degree trafficking in cocaine.
In court Monday, attorney Blake Beliles, representing Boyd, said an appeal is planned.
In announcing the sentence Monday, Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson said the case was "illuminating for a lot of different reasons."
"I think it educated the jury about the nature of drug trafficking and the profitability," Wilson said in court. "I hope (the verdict) sent the message that Bowling Green is not a welcoming place for Mr. Boyd to engage in the business he was in...I'm very impressed with the jury's attentiveness and the measured approach they took."