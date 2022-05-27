A Bowling Green man serving a 70-year sentence for a deadly shooting pleaded guilty Friday to crimes stemming from a shooting in Simpson County that occurred the day before the fatal incident in Bowling Green.
Vincent Ficklin, 50, pleaded guilty in Simpson Circuit Court to charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Ficklin appeared via video from Western Kentucky Correctional Complex, where he is currently incarcerated.
Ficklin admitted in court Friday to the offenses, which arose from a shooting Feb. 9, 2017, outside the American Legion post building on Ryan Street in Franklin.
Police accused Ficklin of firing two shots into a parked truck in which Christine Crowder and Donnell Flippin were sitting.
Crowder was hit in the left forearm and right hand by a bullet.
The shooting was investigated by the Franklin Police Department, and Flippin and Crowder gave statements to police identifying Ficklin as the shooter, according to court records.
When police contacted Ficklin, he agreed to come to FPD headquarters for an interview Feb. 10, 2017, but he failed to appear.
It was on that date that police in Bowling Green said Ficklin shot and killed Timothy Massey, 41, at a residence on West 15th Avenue.
Massey's body was found Feb. 12, 2017.
Law enforcement investigating the death found Massey's abandoned Ford Expedition near an Interstate 65 ramp in Tennessee close to the Alabama border.
Ficklin was arrested in Mississippi on Feb. 19, 2017, in connection with both shootings.
He was brought to Bowling Green and tried in 2020 on charges of murder and first-degree robbery stemming from Massey's death.
A jury found Ficklin guilty on both counts and recommended a 70-year sentence.
During the trial, Crowder and Flippin were called as prosecution witnesses and testified about the shooting outside the American Legion hall.
Flippin testified that Ficklin came to his truck outside the venue and asked him about money that he owed Ficklin.
Flippin said he then went into the American Legion hall for some time and returned to his truck, with the shooting occurring soon afterward.
In the aftermath, Flippin said he pushed Crowder out of the truck and attempted to chase after Ficklin, who Flippin said was carrying a gun as he ran from the scene.
“I was going to run him over if I could because he shot my truck window out,” Flippin said at the 2020 murder trial, adding that he returned to get Crowder and drove her to a hospital after losing sight of Ficklin.
Massey's sister, Kimberly Massey, also testified at the murder trial, telling jurors in 2020 that Ficklin admitted to the shooting in Franklin but denied any involvement in her brother's death when she visited Ficklin at Warren County Regional Jail.
Answering a series of questions Friday from Simpson Circuit Judge Mark Thurmond, Ficklin said he was entering a guilty plea of his own free will.
Ficklin responded to a question from the judge that he was not satisfied with his representation by his court-appointed attorney, Jason McGee of the Department of Public Advocacy.
Thurmond asked some follow-up questions, and Ficklin brought up issues related to McGee's work in the Warren County murder case, and mentioned the length of time it took to resolve the Simpson County case, but made no other complaints about his attorney's efforts.
Thurmond sentenced Ficklin to 10 years in prison, in concert with a plea agreement reached in the case.
The 10-year sentence will be served concurrently with Ficklin's 70-year term in the Warren County murder case.