Man shot by Logan County police has died

A Christian County man who was shot by police in Logan County has died, according to an update from Kentucky State Police Post 3.
Brian D. Ellis, 44, of Hopkinsville, died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Friday as a result of the gunshot wounds he sustained the day before while police were trying to serve an arrest warrant, Kentucky State Police said in a previous news release.
According to Kentucky State Police, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday to the area of 120 Sam Walton Drive in Russellville. Ellis was the subject of a warrant charging him with attempted murder, KSP said.
Police said they fired at Ellis after he drove a vehicle in their direction. Ellis was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Kentucky State Police said Saturday that its investigation is ongoing.
