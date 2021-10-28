A Bowling Green man was shot Wednesday night and police are attempting to locate the suspect.
The Bowling Green Police Department were called around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday to 3503 Nashville Road regarding a disturbance.
Officers arriving a the scene learned that William Kuprion had been shot after confronting a man in a vehicle in front of his residence, according to BGPD spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward.
Kuprion was flown to an area trauma center for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds.
The suspect's vehicle had left the scene by the time police arrived.
City police are attempting to locate surveillance video of the vehicle and the suspect, Ward said.