A man who was shot in the head at the end of a police pursuit has filed a federal lawsuit against Simpson County Sheriff Jere Hopson and five other officers.
Lloyd Fields claims he was shot despite complying with officers’ commands to show his hands after the 2017 GMC Acadia in which he was a passenger crashed at the end of a four-minute pursuit that began Feb. 1, 2022, in Simpson County.
According to the lawsuit filed earlier this month in U.S. District Court, the vehicle driven by Halbert Warden and carrying Fields was pursued along U.S. 31-W by a South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force cruiser occupied by Deputy Stephen Burke and Franklin Police Department Detective Seth Stewart and a third vehicle driven by either SCSO Chief Deputy Brad Harper or Deputy Wyatt Harper.
The high-speed chase continued into Tennessee, where Warden’s vehicle crashed, with the passenger side door wedged against a grain silo.
The lawsuit claims that officers converged on the vehicle, pointing flashlights and screaming commands at the occupants to show their hands.
“At this time, Lloyd Fields complied with the law enforcement officers’ commands to show his hands by slowly moving his hands towards the front window of the vehicle while advising law enforcement that he was complying with commands to have his hands up,” attorney Brennan Soergel, representing Fields, said in the lawsuit.
Fields was then struck in the left side of the head by a gunshot that traveled through the driver’s side window, the lawsuit said.
Fields underwent multiple surgeries at TriStar Skyline Hospital in Nashville and survived, but the lawsuit claims he is now “permanently disfigured from the shooting, has and will continue to experience significant pain and faces a horizon that includes lifelong medical treatment.”
Soergel said in the lawsuit that he has not been able to confirm who shot Fields and that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, which investigated the incident, has not provided that information.
The suit named Hopson, Brad Harper, Burke, Stewart, Wyatt Harper and Deputy Stephen Chappell as defendants, and also lists an unknown individual law enforcement officer as a defendant.
Reached Friday, Hopson said he was aware of the lawsuit, but declined further comment.
Brad Harper, Wyatt Harper, Burke, Chappell and Stewart face claims of excessive force, due process violations and negligence.
“Lloyd Fields posed no immediate threat of serious physical harm or death to the officers or others, and was not actively resisting arrest or attempting to evade arrest by flight,” Soergel said in the lawsuit.
Hopson is accused in the suit of failing to train or supervise his deputies to prevent them from using excessive force and of negligence in hiring and training the deputies.
The suit seeks an unspecified amount of damages.
Court records indicate that Warden pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police and first-degree wanton endangerment stemming from the incident, and he and Fields are under indictment in Simpson County on charges of engaging in organized crime.