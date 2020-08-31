A Glasgow woman was arrested after a shooting in an apartment near downtown.
The Glasgow Police Department said officers responded Monday morning to a report of a shooting on Leslie Avenue.
GPD Maj. Terry Flatt said officers entered a residence in the 300 block of Leslie Avenue and found James H. Kingery in the apartment’s upstairs area.
Kingery had at least two apparent gunshot wounds to his buttocks and lower leg and did not live in the apartment where police found him, Flatt said.
Police made contact with Terri Carroll, who said she, Kingery and a child arrived at the home at some point before the shooting.
Carroll, 36, told police she walked into the home and locked the door, leaving Kingery and the child in a vehicle parked outside. Carroll reported that Kingery was acting strange at the time, GPD said.
Flatt said Monday afternoon that there were signs of possible forced entry at the residence and that Carroll was alert as he was taken to an area hospital.
Carroll reported that she went upstairs and heard glass breaking and that Kingery forced his way into the home and went upstairs, where he was shot, according to GPD.
Carroll told police she had used synthetic drugs earlier in the morning, while Kingery said he and Carroll had also used methamphetamine earlier in the day, according to GPD.
Glasgow police and the Department of Social Services removed the child from the scene.
Carroll was arrested on charges of first-degree assault (domestic violence), first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
She was booked into Barren County Detention Center. Bond had not been set as of Monday afternoon.
