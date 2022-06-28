Man shot in Simpson, suspect arrested JUSTIN STORY jstory@bgdailynews.com Justin Story Author email Jun 28, 2022 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ronnie Morris Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A weekend shooting in Simpson County left one man wounded and another person facing criminal charges.According to the Simpson County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 4:54 p.m. Saturday to the area of Hickory Flat Rapids Road and Rapids Road regarding a shots fired complaint.Multiple callers reported that a silver Chrysler and a gray Ford F-350 were seen at the site of an altercation and shots were fired.Law enforcement found Mitchell Rippy, 20, at the scene with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was flown to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, where he is in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.Further investigation resulted in the arrest of Ronnie Morris, 54, on charges of attempted murder and first-degree wanton endangerment.Morris is being held in Simpson County Detention Center under a $100,000 cash bond. — Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Justin Story Author email Follow Justin Story Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNew Chick-fil-A coming to site near Nashville RoadRepublic Services awarded city waste collection franchiseWCPS employee fired after sex abuse arrestWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsMultiple black bear sightings reported in Smiths GroveDeloris Arlene "Dee" Enigk (Morgan)Ernest Lee GrayJimmie D. FergusonWoman dies in Barren crashDr. Donald Ray Neat Images Videos State News Man fatally shot in Kentucky after wounding Tenn. officer Officials break ground on new western Louisville hospital WVa gov elected chair of Southern Regional Education Board Kentucky State University selects new interim president Juvenile justice agency looking to fill dozens of jobs National News AP News Summary at 10:52 a.m. EDT R&B hitmaker R. Kelly due in court for sex abuse sentencing 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' to debut at TIFF CEO and Florida museum part ways following Basquiat raid Crews battle Maryland summer camp fire, no injuries reported POLITICAL NEWS Wisconsin court: Conservative holdover can stay on DNR board Catalina Lauf wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Illinois' 11th Congressional District. Justices say vet who lost job as Texas trooper can sue state Top New Mexico elections regulator says she was threatened Justices limit 2020 ruling on tribal lands in Oklahoma Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView