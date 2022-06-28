A weekend shooting in Simpson County left one man wounded and another person facing criminal charges.

According to the Simpson County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 4:54 p.m. Saturday to the area of Hickory Flat Rapids Road and Rapids Road regarding a shots fired complaint.

Multiple callers reported that a silver Chrysler and a gray Ford F-350 were seen at the site of an altercation and shots were fired.

Law enforcement found Mitchell Rippy, 20, at the scene with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was flown to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, where he is in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.

Further investigation resulted in the arrest of Ronnie Morris, 54, on charges of attempted murder and first-degree wanton endangerment.

Morris is being held in Simpson County Detention Center under a $100,000 cash bond.

