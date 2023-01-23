A skirmish in the parking lot of a bowling alley left one man with multiple stab wounds and another man facing criminal charges.
Dakota Lang, 27, of Alvaton, was arrested Saturday by the Bowling Green Police Department on charges of first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence.
According to an arrest citation, city police were called around 9:42 p.m. Saturday on a reported disturbance at Southern Lanes on Scottsville Road, with the caller reporting a fight in the parking lot.
With police on the way, a second call was made reporting that a man had been stabbed.
Police found a man “sitting on the ground in the front parking lot with blood pooled on the ground next to him in several spots,” an arrest citation said.
“Upon further inspection, I observed three puncture wounds on the victim’s lower abdomen and left chest area,” BGPD Officer Andrew Ward said in an arrest citation, which does not name the victim.
A security guard tending to the victim identified another man in the parking lot as the suspect.
Police detained the man, identified as Lang, and questioned him.
“I asked Lang about the victim being stabbed during the fight,” Ward said in the citation. “Lang stated he felt threatened concerning the idea of the subject possibly having a firearm and ‘did what he had to do.’ “
Asked about the knife’s location, Lang said it was in his vehicle, and city police retrieved a folding pocket knife from the center console, records show.
BGPD was provided with body camera footage from a Southern Lanes security guard that appeared to show the fight.
According to the citation, the video showed Lang and a woman advancing on the victim.
“The victim showed Lang being knocked to the ground,” the citation said. “When Lang was knocked to the ground, it showed he had a knife already in his right hand at that point. Lang then got back up and continued attacking.”
Lang was placed in Warren County Regional Jail under a $50,000 cash bond. He was due to appear Monday in Warren District Court for arraignment.
