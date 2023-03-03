The person suspected in the death of a Bowling Green man whose body was found inside a home that had caught fire was brought to custody in Warren County from Tennessee this week.
Sean Alexander Birge, 28, of Bowling Green, was booked Thursday into Warren County Regional Jail on charges of murder, first-degree arson, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
Birge is accused of causing the death of Wendell Leon Reynolds Jr., 45, of Bowling Green.
Reynolds' body was found inside a home at 678 Penns Chapel Road that authorities allege was intentionally set on fire.
Birge was arraigned Friday in Warren District Court, where court records indicate a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and a public defender was appointed to represent him.
An arrest citation lists Birge's address as the site of the fire.
The citation also said that Birge waived extradition on Feb. 23.
The Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire in the early morning hours of Feb. 20, and the Warren County Sheriff's Office was contacted at 3:53 a.m. that day to assist at the scene.
According to the sheriff's office, the house was fully engulfed in flames when deputies arrived, and Reynolds' body was found inside after the fire was extinguished.
Investigators from the Bowling Green Fire Department and the Kentucky State Fire Marshal's Office were notified of the fatality and came to the scene to investigate.
An autopsy determined that Reynolds' death was caused by injuries inconsistent with an exposure to fire, the sheriff's office said.
Birge was developed as a person of interest during the death investigation through multiple interviews, and detectives with the sheriff's office traveled to Clarksville to interview him.
During that interview, Birge provided details that linked him to the fire and he confessed to causing Reynolds's death, the sheriff's office said.
Birge remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $500,000 cash bond.
