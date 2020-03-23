A man was sent to the hospital Sunday night after being shot in the chest on Clearview Avenue in Bowling Green.
According to Bowling Green Police Department spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward, BGPD responded to the shooting around 8:50 p.m.
“We can confirm one male has been shot,” Ward said. “Advanced crime scene processors and detectives have been called to the scene.”
The victim was transported to a hospital, Ward said. No further information was immediately released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.