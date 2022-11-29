A person of interest in a murder in the Dayton, Ohio, area was arrested Sunday in Logan County.
According to a release from the Logan County Sheriff's Department, Cornelius Brogan, 29, of Dayton, was located Sunday in Russellville.
After Brogan's vehicle was found at Bluegrass Meadows, police located him but he ignored repeated commands from police, according to the release. A taser was then deployed, but was not successful in stopping him. Brogan then rushed a deputy and assaulted him and grabbed his patrol rifle, according to the release.
Brogan was eventually subdued and charged with assault of a police officer, attempt to disarm a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia-buy/possess.
According to news reports, Brogan was identified as a person of interest in a Sunday homicide in Riverside, Ohio.
The body of Scott Patrick Hannah, 28, was discovered in his home Sunday with injuries that included multiple stab wounds and loss of blood, Ohio police said.
Brogan, 29, was the last person known to have contact with Hannah, Ohio police said in a statement Monday, according to the Dayton Daily News.
Brogan was in the Logan County Detention Center Tuesday on a $500,000 cash bond.
– Follow Managing Editor Wes Swietek on Twitter @WesSwietek or visit bgdailynews.com.