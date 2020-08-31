A man who admitted selling drugs to a Bowling Green woman who died shortly afterward from an overdose is set to be sentenced in September, three months after the federal judge presiding over the case directed prosecutors to answer his questions about the case.
Damone Bell is set to appear Sept. 23 in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green to be sentenced on counts of distributing a controlled substance and possessing a mixture of heroin and fentanyl with the intent to distribute.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers issued the order last week setting the sentencing hearing.
Bell admitted selling drugs believed to be heroin to Kaitlin McKinney and another person July 30, 2018, in Bowling Green.
McKinney, 23, died later that day from an overdose.
A medical examiner’s report determined McKinney had a lethal amount of fentanyl in her system at the time of her death but noted no heroin, court records show.
Police arrested Bell the following day and seized a small bag of drugs from his car that contained a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, according to federal court records.
Bell, 23, of Louisville, pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this year, with attorneys in the case agreeing on a 14-year sentence.
The day before he was to be sentenced in June, however, Stivers canceled the hearing and directed Assistant U.S. Attorney Jo Lawless to file a sentencing memorandum addressing questions the judge raised about the case.
The judge’s order called in part for Lawless to explain why no heroin was found in McKinney’s system if she ingested the substance sold by Bell.
Lawless filed a memorandum last month acknowledging that her office did not know what exactly Bell sold to McKinney on the day of her overdose.
Since the cancellation of the hearing in June, Lawless said she conducted additional research into the packaging of street drugs and was prepared to have a DEA special agent testify about his knowledge of heroin sales.
Lawless said different bindles of drugs sold by the same dealer might not come from the same larger batch of drugs, and that heroin sold on the street is often diluted while fentanyl is much easier to obtain and cheaper than heroin.
“Dealers often mix heroin and fentanyl and sell as ‘heroin,’ ” Lawless said in the filing. “Chemists who analyze street drugs such as heroin mixed with fentanyl find that any given unit can produce different results depending on where the sample is taken.”
Concentrations of fentanyl within a batch of heroin are referred to as “hot spots,” and doses sold on the street are typically chipped off from a larger brick of heroin.
“The exact chemical makeup of each dosage unit is unknown unless examined in a laboratory,” Lawless said in the July filing. “Drug users order heroin but are not guaranteed only heroin. In fact, street-level substances sold as heroin contain, at most, 3-7 percent heroin in this region of the country.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.