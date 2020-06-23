A Barren County man wanted in connection with a reported shooting in Glasgow was arrested Monday.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office received information Monday from the Glasgow Police Department regarding an armed person believed to be involved in a shooting there. About 7:20 p.m. Monday, Glasgow officers conveyed information to Warren County deputies about the suspect possibly being in the 1500 block of Glen Lily Road.
Deputies arrived at the area and found a Kia parked in a gravel lot by Jennings Creek, with Damiyan Carter, 29, of Glasgow, and a woman located inside.
Carter was arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree assault and third-degree burglary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.