A man was shot Wednesday in Edmonson County, and police suspect his brother was the gunman.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers received a request from the Edmonson County Sheriff's Office at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a shooting in Rocky Hill.
Troopers responded to a residence on Rocky Hill Road and found Brett Brady, 28, of Rocky Hill, with a gunshot wound to his arm.
Investigation found that Brady had been in an altercation with his brother, Cody Brady, 26, of Leitchfield, who fired a shot that struck Brett Brady, KSP said.
Cody Brady left the scene before law enforcement arrived, and Brett Brady was treated at an area hospital.
Police continue to look for Cody Brady, who is described as a 6-foot-tall white male, weighing 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact KSP Post 3 at 270-782-2010.