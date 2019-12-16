A man died Sunday after falling – possibly by jumping – into 70 mph traffic and being struck by at least one moving vehicle.
The man was identified Monday as Salim L. Bekirov, 51, of Bowling Green, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green.
On Sunday, Post 3 spokesman Trooper Daniel Priddy said the man came off the Scottsville Road overpass at the 22-mile marker on Interstate 65 and onto the northbound section of the interstate. A semi-truck then struck the man.
No foul play is suspected in the incident, according to the Monday news release from KSP.
An autopsy is pending at the state medical examiner’s office, according to a KSP news release issued Sunday.
