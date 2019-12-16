Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY. * FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT. * MODERATE TO OCCASIONALLY HEAVY RAIN IS EXPECTED FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING. RAINFALL AMOUNTS AROUND 2 INCHES ARE LIKELY, WITH LOCALIZED 3 INCH TOTALS POSSIBLE WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * THIS RAINFALL WILL RESULT IN FLOODING NEAR SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, AND IN LOW-LYING AND POORLY-DRAINED AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&