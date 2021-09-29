Concrete and steel aren’t the only items being put in place at the indoor tennis/multipurpose sports facility nearing completion at Warren County’s Buchanon Park.
Warren Fiscal Court on Monday approved one of the final pieces needed at the facility that is projected to open in November: the management team.
Following the recommendation of county Parks and Recreation Director Chris Kummer, magistrates approved John Gorrell as tennis manager, Dakota Campbell as assistant tennis manager for facility operations and maintenance and Chad Young as assistant tennis manager for programming and sponsorship coordination.
“It’s a huge responsibility,” Kummer said of running the 88,000-square-foot facility adjacent to the park’s existing gymnasium. “I really think we have a management team that can meet any and all challenges.”
The managers should be familiar to local residents who have utilized county parks or tennis courts.
Most recently, Gorrell has been in a management role at Basil Griffin Park, but Kummer said he has worked in various parks and recreation roles in Warren and other Kentucky counties.
“John has a lot of managerial experience,” Kummer said. “He has run an aquatics facility and a community center.”
Campbell comes to the multipurpose sports facility from Warren County’s Ephram White Park, where he was gym supervisor.
Young may be most familiar to county residents. On the staff of the Daily News Broadcasting radio stations WDNS-FM (D-93) and WKCT (930 AM and 104.1 FM) for nearly 23 years, Young has been co-host with Al Arbogast of WKCT’s “Morning Show” for the past seven years and was host of the afternoon “Drive Time” program for six years before that.
Young has also done play-by-play radio broadcasts of local high school basketball and football and has served as a sports official for various local youth leagues.
He has also been active in the local tennis community, serving as either an assistant or head coach of the sport at first Greenwood High School and then South Warren High School.
“Chad has direct experience and relationships with the tennis community,” said Kummer, who has worked with the Southern Kentucky Tennis Association for help in lining up sponsors for the facility’s indoor and outdoor tennis courts and the indoor racquetball courts.
Kummer said “gold” sponsors, at a cost of $25,000 each, are on board for all six indoor tennis courts. He also has two $12,500 outdoor court sponsorships in hand and is continuing to look for sponsors of the racquetball courts and a title sponsor for the facility itself.
Continuing those relationships with sponsors will be a large part of the duties handled by Young, who left his on-air job with WKCT and WDNS last week.
“I’m really excited about this opportunity,” Young said. “This facility is going to be a huge asset to the community. It’s something the tennis community has been missing for years.”
Young called his last days at the radio stations bittersweet.
“I’ve spent my entire adult life here in some capacity,” he said. “I love the people I work with, but this opportunity was too good to pass up.
“I’ve been involved in tennis in some capacity for about 15 years. Now I get to turn it into a profession.”
Kummer said the $8.2 million indoor tennis venue, which can be configured for such uses as soccer, football and volleyball, is on target to open Nov. 1.
