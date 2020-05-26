Police in Allen County who are investigating an incident in which a man's throat was slashed made an arrest Sunday.
According to an arrest citation, the Scottsville Police Department was called at 11:26 a.m. Sunday about the incident and met with the victim in the 400 block of East Walnut Street.
The victim was bleeding heavily from his neck and held a towel to his throat as he told police he had been cut with a knife around 11 or 11:30 p.m. Saturday by a man he knew as "Spud."
Police learned the incident occurred in the area of West Main Street and South Bedelia Street. The victim gave the last name of the alleged assailant as Tomes and said he could not think of the person's first name, according to an arrest citation.
Officers went to the area described by the victim and located a witness who said he saw the confrontation take place and gave a description of the assailant's clothing.
A person in clothing matching what the witness described was located in the 300 block of West Main Street and identified as Robert L. Tomes, 31, of Scottsville.
Tomes was arrested and brought to the Scottsville Police Department, where he declined to give a statement, according to his arrest citation.
Tomes is in Allen County Detention Center on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree promoting contraband and third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
