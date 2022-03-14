A Bowling Green man under indictment on allegations of drug trafficking and engaging in organized crime is now alleged to have been responsible for a person's death in a newly-returned indictment.
David Wilson Bridges III, 24, was charged last week by a Warren County grand jury with second-degree manslaughter, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 10 dosage units), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Bridges is accused in the indictment of wantonly causing the death of Madison Cardwell on Dec. 16.
An obituary said Cardwell, 20, died that date at her residence in Bowling Green.
Bridges is scheduled to appear March 21 in Warren Circuit Court to be arraigned on the charges.
The count charging Bridges with fentanyl trafficking accuses him of selling the drug, which can be fatal in small amounts, on Feb. 15.
The remaining counts against Bridges stem from a Jan. 12 arrest.
According to an arrest citation from that date prepared by Detective John Angel of the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, detectives were attempting to locate Bridges and serve him with a sealed indictment.
Agents located Bridges and Michael Morris exiting Bridges' Louisville Road apartment and getting into a vehicle which was later stopped by detectives.
Police took both men into custody and a "large amount of currency" was found in Bridges' left pants pocket, Angel said in the citation, and Bridges was charged at the time with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 10 dosage units, opiates).
A search warrant was then executed at Bridges' apartment.
Law enforcement found a pistol lying on the couch in the living room and a film canister was found on a bookshelf that contained four suspected oxycodone tablets, the citation said.
In addition to the arraignment, Bridges is also scheduled to have a status hearing March 21 in Warren Circuit Court in another case in which he is charged with engaging in organized crime, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanyl or fentanyl derivatives), trafficking in a misrepresented controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
