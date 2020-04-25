It's a wait-and-see approach for the city of Bowling Green when it comes to a reopening schedule.
While some states and cities are making plans to at least partially reopen following coronavirus-related closures, the city is following the lead of the state and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in that regard.
Under guidelines developed largely by health professionals, reopening of the economy, schools and public buildings will come in stages and only after several benchmarks are met.
"We are not going to go above and beyond" the state and CDC guidelines, Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said.
City buildings and parks have been closed for about a month, with services still being offered predominantly online or via phone.
"At this point ... things are working pretty smoothly," Wilkerson said.
That doesn't mean, however, that city leaders are not looking ahead to when things will start getting back to normal.
"We're starting to develop discussions related to that," said city Neighborhood and Community Services Director Brent Childers. "We will follow the recommendations of the governor."
As part of the state's reopening plan, Gov. Andy Beshear announced last week that some medical offices are allowed to reopen Monday as long as they follow certain guidelines.
The state's benchmarks for phased reopenings include 14 days of decreasing cases, increased testing capacity and contact tracing, personal protective equipment availability and ability to protect at-risk populations.
All plans, however, can be tenuous at best, since much remains unknown about the virus that has killed more than 50,000 people in the U.S. and more than 200 in Kentucky despite massive and widespread quarantining efforts.
"Of course, there are a tremendous number of variables," Childers said. "The main variable is related to child care."
City employees with children at home because of closed schools have been able to telework or work alternate schedules. If those schedules end but child care centers are not reopened, those employees face the same dilemma thousands of other parents will also face as the economy reopens.
What happens with child care for the city's 400 or so employees "will dictate a lot of what we do," Childers said.
Wilkerson also said much is unknown when it comes to reopening, such as the recommendations that people wear face masks in public: "Those are hard to come by ... where do you get those?" Wilkerson said.
Another variable is human behavior – for example, even after the city and county closed parks, people were congregating in them.
"Somebody walking on trails who is social distancing is not an issue for us," Wilkerson said.
On the other hand, people who continued to meet in groups in park shelters and play in groups on courts prompted the city and county to take steps such as roping off some park areas and take basketball goals off their bases.
Wilkerson said he agrees with the notion that reopening plans should be tailored for specific regions.
"One-size-fits-all can be problematic," he said, saying New York and Bowling Green might need different reopening plans.
"I think a regional approach would probably be a more efficient way of getting things back together," he said.
— See govstatus.egov.com/ky-healthy-at-work for more on the state's reopening plan.
