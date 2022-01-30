State Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Brownsville, has seen a lot in his six terms in the Kentucky General Assembly, but this year’s election is a first.
Meredith, seeking a seventh term representing the 19th District, has no opposition from his own party in the May primary or from any Democrats in November, meaning the end of the filing deadline Tuesday was a de facto election victory for him.
“I have run when I’ve had a primary opponent but no opposition in the general election,” said Meredith, who represents Edmonson County and a portion of Warren County. “I had one election with no Republican opponent, but this is the first time I’ve had no opposition from either party.
“I hope that means I’m doing what the people want me to do up here.”
Meredith is hardly alone. The 2022 election cycle, at least in most southcentral Kentucky races, is shaping up as a slam dunk for the party that already enjoys healthy majorities in both houses.
Like Meredith, Republicans Steve Riley (23rd District) of Glasgow and Shawn McPherson (22nd District) of Scottsville have no opposition from either party in their reelection bids.
Political newcomer Robert Duvall, a Republican, also has no opposition in his run for the 17th District seat now held by Steve Sheldon.
Duvall, an optometrist, announced his candidacy in October, shortly after it was revealed that Sheldon had moved out of the 17th District and would not be running for reelection.
He sees the absence of opposition as a vote of confidence.
“I believe that nobody filed to run against me because they have confidence in the leadership skills I’ve demonstrated in the community and in my church,” Duvall said in an email. “They know that I enjoy serving others and I am a fair-minded individual with a steady temperament.”
Duvall will be representing a different district from his Republican predecessor, based on the redistricting plan passed by both houses of the General Assembly.
Barring a change coming out of a complaint filed in Franklin Circuit Court, the 17th District that had included all of Butler County and a portion of Warren County will now be made up of the southwestern third of Warren.
Likewise, longtime Sen. Mike Wilson, R-Bowling Green, will be representing a 32nd Senate District that bears little resemblance to the one he has represented since 2011.
Wilson, also running unopposed, had traditionally represented all of Warren County. The redistricting plan put together by GOP legislators now has him representing parts of Warren, Simpson, Logan and Todd counties.
“Warren County had grown by 20,000 people since 2010,” Wilson explained. “That put it out of the range of being a single district. I’m excited about representing this new territory. I look forward to hearing their concerns.”
Wilson will now be joined in representing Warren County in the Senate by Max Wise, a Republican from Campbellsville, and David Givens, a Republican from Greensburg.
That sort of shifting in both House and Senate districts prompted the complaint filed by the Kentucky Democratic Party in Franklin Circuit Court.
The complaint, which describes the Republican redistricting as “partisan gerrymandering” that unnecessarily splits counties into multiple districts “without a legitimate purpose,” is supported by at least one local legislator.
Patti Minter, a Democrat who has represented the 20th House District since 2019, objects to the entire Republican redistricting plan and specifically to the reshaping of the district she represents.
Some sections of Bowling Green, particularly much of the city’s west end and some areas near Western Kentucky University, have been carved out of the district that was represented by Democrat Jody Richards for more than 40 years before his retirement in 2018.
Minter, who said the redistricting “excessively splits counties and cities far more than is necessary,” isn’t facing a challenge from any Democrats but will have opposition in November.
Republicans Leanette Lopez and Kevin Jackson have filed for the seat and will battle it out in the May primary to see who faces Minter in the general election.
Unlike most of the General Assembly races, Warren County races are bringing out a good number of candidates from both parties.
On the last day to file, Democrat Barry Young became the fifth candidate in the race for fourth district magistrate. He joins fellow Democrats Terry Hendrick and Flora Templeton Stuart and Republicans Rex McWhorter (the incumbent) and Joe Imel.
“I would just like to see some things done a little differently,” said Young, a 68-year-old farmer and real estate investor who lists improving county roads as his main priority.
The fourth district contest is the most crowded of the six magistrate races, but most of the others have attracted multiple candidates.
All told, 21 candidates are running for magistrate. Second district Magistrate Tom Lawrence, a Democrat, is unopposed as he runs for a third term; but all the other races are contested.
In the first district, where incumbent Doug Gorman opted to run for judge-executive, the vacant seat attracted four candidates: Republicans Sandy Jones Boussard, Scott Lasley and Luis Llontop and Democrat Josh Poling.
With incumbent Tony Payne not seeking reelection, the third district magistrate race also has four candidates: Republicans Rick Williams, Scott Bledsoe and Bryan Franklin and Democrat Rick DuBose.
Likewise, the fifth district has four candidates: incumbent Democrat Mark Young and Republicans Amber Milam, Eric Aldridge and Eddie Edwards.
In the sixth district, incumbent Ron Cummings has competition from fellow Republicans Shawn Helbig and Kelcey Rock.
Gorman is joined by fellow Republicans Joanna Jones and Jack Wright and Democrat Keith Evanoff in the judge-executive race.