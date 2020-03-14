When Bowling Green's first municipal cemetery, Repose Park – now known as Pioneer Cemetery – began filling up in the mid-19th century, the city established the massive Fairview Cemetery in 1865 a short way down Cemetery Road.
Now, some 150 years later, Fairview is also nearing capacity, leading city officials to ponder various ways to make room for more burials.
The cemetery has about 900 unsold burial plots, and with close to 300 burials a year, it is in the "three-year range of being full," according to Brent Belcher, director of the city's Parks and Recreation Department, which oversees the city's three cemeteries.
One plan first discussed several years ago to make more spaces available in the Cemetery One section of Fairview, containing the older graves, was using an obscure state law. Kentucky Revised Statute 381.715 states that if a gravesite is sold and then not used for 100 years, it can revert to the original owner – in this case, the city of Bowling Green.
But the first step in that process was an inventory of the graves – a multi-year undertaking that has proven to be massive considering that the older graves are marked only on handwritten ledgers and that the cemetery has about 35,000 graves.
"We didn't think it would be such a large project," Belcher said. "We have had to put in a lot of time and effort, and have surveyed nearly every inch of the cemetery."
Working with the city's public works and IT departments, every gravesite and burial has been mapped and placed in an electronic database that will be used to populate an electronic map that will be available on the cemetery's website.
"We are still cross-checking data and double and triple checking our data," said Cathy Maroney, Cemetery Division manager.
That effort could be done by the end of the year and will allow people to pinpoint burial spots electronically.
"In essence, it will be an address," Belcher said.
Once that effort is completed, the city will have a better idea of how many unused burial sites there are in the older part of the cemetery.
"It is difficult to determine whether a plot has been used" as some burials don't have markers, Belcher said.
Still, the mapping process provided "a lot of information that we did not have before," he said.
Maroney said that while the old ledgers can be "hard to read," they have proven to be quite accurate.
The city has found 200 potential unused graves, but that does not mean they can all be reclaimed by the city.
Although records may show that someone bought a 10-plot site and only four bodies are buried there, that does not mean six spots are available.
"There could be a tree there," Belcher said, adding that today's burials, with larger people and larger caskets, require larger gravesites.
Maroney said before the the city could reclaim a spot, it would also have to probe or use ground penetrating radar to ensure the unused gravesite is truly empty.
The grave reclamation process would also involve giving notice to potential heirs to the unused gravesites.
Ultimately, it will be up to the city commission to decide if it wants to undertake a reclamation process.
Another idea to expand inventory for the cemetery discussed by the city has been to build a mausoleum, but no final decisions on either project has been made.
Even if the cemetery doesn't expand, Maroney said the mapping process will be a boon for cemetery visitors.
She said her goal would be to build a kiosk at the cemetery where individuals looking for a gravesite can enter a name and not only get a printed map of the location, but some basic genealogical information as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.