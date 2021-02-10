Hungry for some Southern BLT sliders or maybe a fried bologna sandwich?
The wait is almost over.
After nearly a year of being hamstrung by the coronavirus pandemic, two of Bowling Green’s popular downtown restaurants are planning to reopen in March.
Mariah’s and 643 Sports Bar and Grill, both located in Stadium Park Plaza next to Bowling Green Ballpark, struggled like all eateries for the first months of the pandemic’s business-stifling mandates and then shut their doors in November.
Now, with COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out and restrictions on indoor dining gradually being lifted, the president of the two restaurants owned by developer Jerry Katzoff is ready to welcome back customers.
“We miss our regular customers,” David Pinchuk said. “They almost become like family over the years. Many of them have responded positively to our Facebook post (about reopening).
“Everyone has suffered during this time. I think everyone will be happy to get back to dining out.”
Pinchuk’s target date for reopening is March 2, but he said that could depend on a number of factors.
“We haven’t started training employees yet,” he said. “We’ll start with a smaller staff, maybe hiring 50 people for now.
“It will depend on how quickly we can get them trained and how quickly our food vendors can get product delivered. I feel pretty confident that we can be ready by March 2.”
The reopening will end a nightmarish several months for the restaurateur, who said the two eateries struggled with how to operate during the pandemic restrictions before finally closing before Thanksgiving.
“It became really difficult to operate,” Pinchuk said. “We were doing delivery and carryout for a while. Because we had a limited staff, we had no sit-down dining for a time. When we did, it was 25% (of capacity), then 50%.
“It changed back and forth and made it difficult. We had to tell people we couldn’t do parties and wedding receptions.”
Pinchuk said forgivable loans through the Paycheck Protection Program that was part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act helped keep the businesses afloat.
“That’s what kept us open during most of the pandemic,” he said. “That was very helpful.”
A reopening of the two establishments could be helpful to the local economy, Pinchuk said.
“It’s a huge operation,” he said. “At our height during the holiday and banquet seasons, we’ll have a staff of about 250 people.”
Pinchuk said the restaurants will be hiring for such positions as servers, cooks, bartenders and delivery drivers. People interested in those jobs can go to the mariahs.com/careers website or visit the Facebook pages of the restaurants.
As he’s filling those positions, Pinchuk will also be filling out the restaurants’ menus based on suggestions he receives through social media as he prepares for a March opening.
“We’re looking forward to seeing customers,” he said.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
