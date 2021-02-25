Amid a spate of Confederate markers and statues being removed nationally, a historical marker at Fairview Cemetery regarding Confederate soldier Thomas Hines, who was termed on the sign as the “most dangerous man of Confederacy,” is being moved back 500 feet from its prominent spot on Fairview Avenue.
The move is for safety reasons, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
“We at the KYTC asked the cemetery to move the sign back off the right of way for safety reasons,” KYTC District 3 Public Information Officer Wes Watt said. “The sign sits really close to the road. It does not face traffic for any motorists to read it. If people walk over to it, they are standing right next to the road, which is not safe either because there is no sidewalk on that side of the road. We just asked that they move it back to a safer location.”
Watt said it was the cemetery officials’ decision on where to move the marker, and that the cabinet supplied the cemetery with a new pole for the marker, which will be moved in the next few days by cabinet workers.
“It will be in a much more safer and visible spot now that has easier access near the main entrance,” Watt said.
Fairview Cemetery Manager Cathy Maroney confirmed that the KYTC asked the sign to be moved away from the road.
“The state department told us it was a safety issue,” Maroney said. “It is being moved away from the roadway as people can’t actually read it the way it is now. It is being moved around 500 feet back, but it is still at the main entrance. This way, people can pull up to the sign and read it safely. It is not being removed.”
Maroney said the marker currently causes obstruction if any motorists slowed down to read it.
State workers attempted to move the marker Thursday afternoon, but Maroney said they hit a snag when they saw that the pole was set in solid concrete running deep into the ground. She said it will be moved to its new location in the next two to three days.
Maroney said the marker was first placed in the cemetery in 1964. Fairview Cemetery is also where Hines, a Butler County native who was a captain in the Confederate army, is buried. Hines was part of a daring escape from a Union prison in Ohio in 1863 and opened a law practice in Bowling Green after the war. He also served as a judge on the court of appeals.
Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott said he did not know the marker was being moved. “This is the first I’m hearing about it,” Alcott said when asked for comment by the Daily News on Thursday. “I want to assess what the move means first before commenting on it further. I have no idea what the motivation to move it is.”
Kentucky Historical Society Executive Director Scott Alvey also told the Daily News that he was not aware the move was happening.
“Our team has been looking at a number of issues with markers, but we were not familiar with the Fairview marker’s situation,” Alvey said. “But it is not unusual to make adjustments for safety concerns.”
The move at Fairview Cemetery comes after a historical roadside marker on Western Kentucky University’s campus noting Bowling Green was the former Confederate state capital was removed.
Watt confirmed that the former marker was still in the cabinet’s storage facility with no immediate plans to reinstall it.
“It’s currently in our storage facility until the historical society tells us where they want the sign to be put up,” Watt said. “It’s going to stay in our storage facility until that happens.”
Alvey told the Daily News that no one has stepped forward to take the marker after its removal from WKU.
Alvey said somebody must be willing to sponsor the marker in the community as the KHS will not relocate a roadside marker without stakeholder support. Until then, it will remain in KYTC’s storage facility, he said.
