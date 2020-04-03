At least one homegrown Bowling Green business is looking beyond the coronavirus pandemic, with plans to expand once the social distancing mandates that have brought most business activity to a halt have been lifted.
Mary Jane’s Chocolates, located in smallish quarters at 825 College St. for the past five years, will be moving to the former home of the Raw cookie dough business at 432 E. Main Ave.
“The opportunity was too good to pass up,” said Gary Meszaros, co-owner of the business with his wife, Mary Jane Meszaros. “It’s three times the size of our current location, and we’ll be able to have a kitchen there. It will be much more efficient.”
It will be the third location in the history of Mary Jane’s Chocolates, which started in quarters next to Griff’s Deli on Scottsville Road 10 years ago before moving to the College Street location.
The decision to move to the 1,500-square-foot space was made before the coronavirus outbreak and at a time when the chocolatier was enjoying some sweet growth.
“We had just finished our best Christmas and Valentine’s Day seasons ever,” Gary Meszaros said.
Now selling primarily online, Mary Jane’s isn’t doing that kind of high-volume sales these days. But the owners believe the new location will facilitate further growth.
“Being on Fountain Square will help,” Gary Meszaros said. “We should get a lot more tourist traffic. Sometimes, people don’t even know we’re here.”
The opportunity to take over the space where Western Kentucky University student Bailey Dahlquist had run his cookie-dough business for two years is also an opportunity to have a kitchen in addition to the space for displaying the variety of chocolates Mary Jane’s offers.
“It makes sense for us to have both the production and retail areas in one location,” Mary Jane Meszaros said. “Besides having a good location for making our products, our customers will have more places to park.”
Mary Jane’s has no production area at the College Street location, so Gary Meszaros said he has been making “at least two trips a day” from his home to the chocolate store to deliver products that his wife prepares in a basement kitchen.
In addition to the added convenience, Mary Jane Meszaros said the new location should enable the business to expand its offerings and even add some seating for customers anxious to tear into the chocolates.
She is considering adding ice cream to the store’s offerings and possibly extending its hours of operation to accommodate what she hopes will be a boost in business.
“Being downtown where people are walking around means a lot,” Mary Jane Meszaros said. “The smells of the chocolate and caramel cooking should bring people in.”
Some renovation and painting needs to be done on the space the couple is leasing from property owner Bobby Rabold, but Mary Jane Meszaros hopes to be open soon after social distancing restrictions are lifted.
“Our employees are really excited,” she said. “We have four employees now, and that goes up to 12 or so during the holidays. We most likely will be open on Sundays, so they should be able to get more hours. We’ll be open by May 1, I hope.”
