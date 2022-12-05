A threat of a mass shooting targeting civil rights activists who gathered this past Saturday in Bowling Green was broadcast over an amateur radio frequency, and law enforcement is working to identify the source of the threat.
Demonstrators from a number of organizations congregated in front of the Warren County Justice Center and near the Ashton Parc apartment complex on Shive Lane where Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman who touched off the infamous lynching of Emmett Till in 1955, now reportedly lives.
The night before the planned demonstrations, local authorities learned of a threat to shoot anyone either protesting or helping protestors.
The threat prompted the postponement of the Miracle on College Street Mile road race and the Jaycees Christmas Parade, which have been rescheduled for Dec. 10.
Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said that his office had been contacted by an amateur radio operator Friday night who reported the threat.
A recording of the threat provided to the Daily News features a distorted voice warning of a mass shooting at the rally in which the shooter would target anyone in attendance.
“The shooter will stop Black Lives Matter and other anti-white filth from harassing an innocent dying old lady ... we will not tolerate this anti-white activism in Kentucky,” the voice says in the broadcast.
The voice goes on to say that anyone helping or supporting the demonstration will be “identified using any and all means and some day in the near future we will come to your home and kill you.”
Hightower and Bowling Green Police Department Chief Michael Delaney put out a joint video statement on social media early Saturday in which they said the validity of the threat had not been determined at that time, but they felt it was important to make citizens aware.
They also said their agencies, along with Kentucky State Police, were working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security to determine the origin of the threat.
Activists have called for the arrest of Donham, who was the subject of an unserved arrest warrant charging her with kidnapping in relation to Till’s death.
Till, a 14-year-old Chicago resident, was visiting cousins in Mississippi in 1955.
Carolyn Bryant Donham, working at the family grocery store in Money, Miss., at the time, claimed that Till whistled at her when he came into the store, though her account of what happened has varied over the years.
Days later, Till was abducted from a relative’s home, tortured and killed. His body was dumped in the Tallahatchie River.
Donham’s then-husband Roy Bryant and his half-brother J.W. Milam were charged with murder, but at trial an all-white jury quickly acquitted them.
The two men later confessed to their crimes in a magazine interview.
Earlier this year, an old arrest warrant for Donham, now 88 and reportedly in ill health, was found in a Mississippi courthouse, just months after the Mississippi Attorney General’s office said the state had no plans to prosecute Donham because there was no new evidence in the case.
Saturday’s demonstrations proceeded without incident, though one member was arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department on an outstanding warrant charging him with various offenses in Ohio.