News_protest120422_paradecancelled-1.jpg
Buy Now

The sidewalks through downtown Bowling Green remain empty Saturday morning after the annual Bowling Green Jaycees Christmas Parade was postponed by the Bowling Green Police Department out of an abundance of caution because of threats of violence made to Emmett Till protesters or anyone helping them.

 Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com

A threat of a mass shooting targeting civil rights activists who gathered this past Saturday in Bowling Green was broadcast over an amateur radio frequency, and law enforcement is working to identify the source of the threat.

– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.

Recommended for you