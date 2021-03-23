An industrial building that was once home to a printing company that was one of Simpson County’s largest employers will soon see a renewal.
Matalco, an Ontario, Canada-based producer of aluminum products for the extrusion and forging manufacturing industries, has announced plans to locate its first plant in the southeastern U.S. in the 461,000-square-foot building on 300 Brown Road in Franklin that was home to the Quad/Graphics printing plant that closed in 2019.
A Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority news release said Matalco is making a $53.5 million investment that will create 60 full-time jobs in coming years.
The remelt rolling ingot facility, when fully operational in 2022, will produce alloyed ingots from recycled aluminum for customers throughout the Midwest, including automotive-related companies.
“They have purchased the building and will start retrofitting it,” said Dennis Griffin, executive director of the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority. “That will take a few months.”
The opening of the Matalco plant will fill a building that opened as Brown Printing in 1979 and once employed nearly 400 workers. It had more than 100 employees when it closed in 2019 and had sat empty since then except for some storage companies using it.
Griffin said the Canadian company has found a good location for a plant that will produce as much as 270 million pounds of aluminum ingots per year.
“We’ve had some activity on that building,” Griffin said. “But this one seemed like a good fit. It’s a great company. They’re focused on the automotive industry now, but a Kentucky location gives them flexibility on getting into the beverage can business.”
Seeing activity in a building that was a victim of a contraction in the printing industry is a welcome sight for Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon.
“This ... company will bring new life to a building that has been vacant for two years,” Dixon said in a news release. “Matalco will be providing some great job opportunities for our city. We really look forward to working with them as they become an important part of our community.”
Robert Roscetti, Matalco’s vice president for corporate development, said the new plant is part of the company’s growth strategy.
“This investment demonstrates our continued commitment to serve our customers and expand our market share,” Roscetti said. “It’s in direct response to the growth and demand that we are experiencing with our products and services.”
Matalco operates as part of Matalco Inc., a Brampton, Ontario-based company founded in 2005 that produces more than 1 billion pounds of aluminum billets and slab ingots annually.
The company is receiving state incentives to come to Simpson County.
KEDFA in January approved a 10-year incentive agreement with Matalco under the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based agreement can provide up to $1 million in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $53.5 million and its employment targets.
By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.