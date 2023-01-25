Former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Jonathan Mattingly, whose appearance last week at Anna’s Greek Restaurant as a guest of the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky stirred controversy, addressed the reaction Tuesday.
Mattingly was one of three LMPD officers who participated in the 2020 raid of a Louisville apartment that resulted in the death of Breonna Taylor, an event that sparked protests and calls for justice globally.
Mattingly was shot in the leg during the raid, and an investigation determined he did not fire the shot that killed Taylor.
A grand jury ultimately did not indict Mattingly, who is now retired from the department.
Now the author of a book that promotional materials said focused on “debunking lie after lie about what happened,” Mattingly was invited by the local Republican women’s club to speak, along with GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles, at an event planned Jan. 17 to be held at Bowling Green Country Club.
Quarles and the country club pulled out of the event, and the women’s club held the event with Mattingly at Anna’s, where restaurant patrons later posted about being taken by surprise by Mattingly’s presentation in the balcony area of the business, which featured video footage from the aftermath of the raid.
In a nearly six-minute video posted to Mattingly’s YouTube page, the former officer apologized to the restaurant and the patrons present that night, but also said that the event had been moved from the country club because “the naysayers and haters not only projected themselves onto this, but also threatened the club that was hosting the event,” leading the GOP women’s club to scramble to find a different venue.
“The restaurant is a victim in this because they didn’t know what was going on, and I feel sorry for them,” Mattingly said.
“They were put in a rough situation, right in the middle of the crossfire where they didn’t belong and, looking back, I apologize to the patrons. It was a bad decision to carry on the event since we didn’t have a totally secure location.”
Mattingly said patrons on the lower floor were able to hear the presentation above but could not see the video footage from it, which he said consisted of footage of first responders tending to his gunshot wound and two different protests in Louisville in which audible gunshots were fired.
The former officer said an offer made to pay the bills of any upset patrons has been declined, but the offer still stands.
“I know if I were in your shoes, and there was something that I disagreed with being played at place I brought my patronage to and paid for, I’d be very upset as well,” Mattingly said in the video.
“There was no intent and no malice involved, this was simply an event that we wanted to do in a private location, but because of people that disagree with even allowing someone’s First Amendment right and their truth to be exposed, that they had to change the venue in the first place.”
Mattingly said he recalled someone from the ground floor yelling “say her name” during his presentation, which other posts about the incident also mentioned.
“I simply invited them to come up and listen if you want to hear the truth about this case,” Mattingly said.
“The lies that continue to get into peoples’ emotions ... that we’re some kind of hate-filled people bragging about killing people, nobody wanted that.”
Ryan Dearbone, president of the Bowling Green-Warren County chapter of the NAACP, said he is aware of Mattingly’s video statement, and in an email response acknowledged that a previously announced investigation into the events at the restaurant is ongoing.
“Although we are unable to share anything at this time, we have reached out to many of the relevant parties, including the (Republican) women’s group, but also have to reach out to a few others in the probe to have a thorough look at it,” Dearbone said in an email.
The Republican club and Anna’s have declined to comment on the situation.