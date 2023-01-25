The case involving a man accused in a deadly downtown shooting is scheduled to head to trial this spring.
Dederic Anderson, 31, is under indictment on charges of murder, two count of first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Anderson is accused of shooting Tayveon Bibb, 23, of Bowling Green, on Jan. 10, 2021, in the 300 block of East Main Avenue.
Anderson appeared in Warren Circuit Court on Monday for a pretrial conference in his case, and Warren Circuit Judge J.B. Hines set the case for a May 30 jury trial, according to court records.
A final pretrial conference is scheduled for May 22.
Anderson was arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department seven days after the shooting. He is being held in Warren County Regional Jail under a $1 million cash bond.
On the night of the shooting, city police were called to Three Brothers Bar regarding a report of people possibly having guns there.
Officers patrolling on foot behind the business heard gunshots from the front of the building and ran toward the scene, according to court records.
Bibb was found on the sidewalk with five gunshot wounds, and he later died at an area hospital.
According to prior court testimony, BGPD officers spoke with witnesses and learned of an ongoing feud between Bibb and two other men, including Anderson.
BGPD Detective Rebecca Robbins testified during a 2021 hearing in Warren District Court that police learned of prior physical confrontations involving the two men along with threatening messages sent over Snapchat.
Anderson met with detectives on Jan. 16, 2021, at BGPD headquarters, during which he reportedly denied involvement in the shooting and claimed to have been at a friend’s house on Kelly Road that night.
Robbins testified that police made contact with the friend, who provided more details about the night of the incident, leading police to conclude that Anderson traveled with a group of friends in separate vehicles downtown in the early morning hours of Jan. 10, 2021.
Anderson allegedly confessed his involvement in a subsequent interview, with Robbins testifying last year that Anderson admitted firing multiple rounds during a physical confrontation with Bibb.
Anderson then claimed to have sold the firearm to a person in Nashville, Robbins testified.
BGPD made two other arrests as part of the investigation, but charges were dismissed against one person and no action has been taken against the other person after their case was referred to a grand jury.