U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks about his meeting with White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) Director “Drug Czar" Dr. Rahul Gupta, Congressman Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force Head Tommy Loving, other state and local officials, community stakeholders, health experts and law enforcement on efforts to combat the opioid and substance abuse epidemic, as well as his discussions with the President and Speaker Nancy Pelosi regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at The Medical Center WKU Health Sciences Building in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell urged U.S. President Joe Biden to "ratchet up" sanctions against Russia following the invasion into neighboring Ukraine ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Speaking Thursday at a news conference in Bowling Green, the Kentucky Republican said he, along with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Majority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., had been briefed by Biden on the sanctions he announced earlier that day.
The latest sanctions disclosed Thursday by the president encompassed economic penalties that include the seizure of assets by the U.S. and European allies from major Russian banks and restrictions against state-run Russian companies and several Russian elite figures.
Putin himself has not been sanctioned, and Biden said Thursday that the administration would not seek to bar Russian access to SWIFT, a financial messaging network connecting thousands of banks around the world.
"My advice to the president, both publicly and privately, is ratchet the sanctions all the way up as far as you can," McConnell said Thursday afternoon.
In addition to strengthening economic sanctions, the Republican Senate leader said he supports providing weapons and intelligence to a Ukrainian insurgency fighting off the Russian military.
"Vladimir Putin is a tyrant, he is essentially indistinguishable from the leaders that used to be there during the Soviet period and, some would argue, the czars before that," McConnell said Thursday afternoon. "We need to do everything we can to make this Russian incursion painful on the Russians who are engaged in it. I'm hopeful that's the path the president will take."
McConnell said Putin's decision to invade was likely taken with the knowledge that sanctions were a possibility and that the Russian leader may have been emboldened by the American withdrawal last year from Afghanistan, saying the departure of the American military from there was a message to the world's autocrats that the U.S. was "losing interest in playing a major role on the world stage."
"I can tell you, in my opinion, Vladimir Putin wouldn't be in Ukraine had we not precipitously left Afghanistan in August," McConnell said. "The perception of weakness contributed to what we are experiencing now."
— Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.