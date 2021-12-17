In the first stops on his tour of storm damage in western Kentucky, U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell surveyed Bowling Green’s hardest-hit areas and met with disaster relief volunteers and local officials Friday afternoon.
McConnell first saw the devastation left behind by last weekend’s tornados in the Creekwood area before visiting the city’s volunteer headquarters at the Western Kentucky University Center for Research & Development.
There, he thanked volunteers and first responders for their work and witnessed the system for allocating workers and resources to impacted sections of the city.
McConnell and Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon then addressed the media during the senator's last stop at the Bowling Green Police Department.
“Let me thank Judge Buchanon, the mayor, and the whole team here — this has been an extremely impressive rescue and recovery effort here in Warren County,” McConnell said. “I want to ensure the community that we (the federal government) will stick with you all the way through this process.”
McConnell then insisted Warren County would receive “every penny” it deserves to receive in aid from the federal government.
When asked what stood out during his stops, he highlighted the positive attitude of volunteers and how “inspiring” it is for people from all over the country to provide aid to Bowling Green.
“It’s a remarkably well-organized recovery effort,” McConnell said. “The good news here is the way everybody is rallying together to help each other. We are all in this together, and we are going to come back bigger, better and stronger.
“We are going to keep in touch with the local officials,” he continued. “It’s not a one-visit situation here. … We will be working on the details of maximizing the federal financial response not just for the first month, but after that as well.”
Buchanon also touted the unity he has seen in the city and county while recovery is still ongoing in several areas.
“There has been so much animosity between people who think one way and people who think another way. I’ve seen so many people who are totally frozen in their own beliefs and dislike other people who believe something else,” he said. “You don’t see that in Bowling Green and Warren Count today. You see people who are really understanding what the Bible tells us to do: Care about our neighbors.
“We are fortunate to have a good friend (McConnell) in town today who is interested in exactly what’s happened over the last several days,” Buchanon continued. “He has followed it closely. He has always stayed in touch with what’s happening in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He understands how much our community has been restored.”
Buchanon added how “fortunate” the city and county has been for the “great response” received from out-of-town volunteers.