Achieving a solid conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court is the talk of the town in Washington these days as the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett winds its way through the Senate Judiciary Committee and then the full Senate.
But it's another majority – one that has allowed him to wield judicial branch-altering power over the past five years – that is more concerning for Kentucky's senior senator and Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell.
McConnell, a Republican running for his seventh term in the U.S. Senate and facing a well-funded challenge from Democrat Amy McGrath, met via conference call with the Daily News editorial board Friday and talked about the troubling mathematics of this year's Senate contests.
Republicans, with 53 of the 100 seats, hold a slim majority that has enabled McConnell to transform the federal judiciary since he became majority leader in 2015.
That position has allowed McConnell to achieve what he calls the "single most important long-term contribution" he has made in the Senate: shepherding conservative-minded judges and justices through the confirmation process in order to remake the judicial branch.
"We've appointed people who believe in the quaint notion that maybe a judge ought to interpret the law rather than try to act like legislators," McConnell said.
All told, more than 200 appointments to federal district and circuit courts have been made on McConnell's watch, and he fully expects Barrett to become a Supreme Court justice and give conservatives a solid 6-3 majority on the high court.
"I'm proud that we'll put her (Barrett) on the Supreme Court, probably a week from Monday or a week from Tuesday at the latest," McConnell said.
Why the rush, particularly from a man who derailed then-President Barack Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court in 2016, saying it needed to wait until after that year's election?
That U.S. Senate makeup and the election-year calculus may have something to do with it.
"It's a challenging environment," the senator said, pointing out that 22 incumbent Republicans and only 12 Democrat incumbents are up for reelection. "It's a 50-50 proposition. We're working as hard as we can in Montana, Colorado, Arizona, North Carolina and Maine. We have knock-down, drag-out races in several states."
Despite his history of vanquishing a string of Democrat challengers, McConnell said he's a "bigger target" now and isn't taking for granted his race against McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot.
"My opponent will spend over $100 million before this is over," he said. "I have over 700,000 donors, but she has raised $30 million more than I have. They (Democrats) are doing a heck of a job getting their candidates funded. I think every Republican is going to be out-spent."
McConnell has no illusions about what's motivating the opposition party.
"The Democrats are very fired up, and I think we all know why," he said. "They have a great distaste for the occupant of the White House, and they're anxious to beat as many of us as they can."
McConnell himself has been at odds recently with President Donald Trump, a polarizing figure who is facing his own uphill reelection battle against Democrat Joe Biden.
Trump has voiced his support for a larger second coronavirus relief bill than the stimulus package promoted in the Senate by McConnell.
The senator has touted the success of the original Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and related legislation that pumped some $3 trillion into rescuing the economy and fighting the pandemic.
Because of the success of that legislation, McConnell isn't inclined to support another large, $2 trillion-plus stimulus bill of the type put forth by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
"While the economy is still in tough shape, I do think it's important to note that the doomsday predictions of 20 percent unemployment never materialized," he pointed out. "It's not a catastrophic situation."
McConnell frames his relief package as a "modest approach," saying: "I put a bill on the floor about a month ago that would spend half-a-trillion dollars, which used to be a lot of money.
"The president has wanted to go vastly beyond that, but it's more money than my members are willing to vote for."
Despite that disagreement and despite the president's unpopularity in many circles, McConnell said he isn't promoting a strategy of putting distance between Trump and the embattled Senate candidates.
"The fact that I have a difference of opinion with the White House occasionally doesn't mean I'm any less supportive of what the president is trying to do," McConnell said. "I think you want all the supporters who are going to vote for the president to vote for you as well.
"In some states, that's not going to be enough. You have to make a case separately, but not by distancing yourself from the president. You have to make an additional case for yourself."
One way to do that, McConnell figures, is to campaign against what he sees as Biden's unspoken desire to add justices to the Supreme Court in what's called "packing" the court to achieve a more-liberal majority.
"If they say they won't tell you until after the election, that (court packing) is exactly what they intend to do," McConnell said. "Court packing is very unpopular.
"That's a good way for Republican candidates to separate themselves from their Democratic opponents."
