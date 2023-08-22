U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., visited Warren County Monday to meet with and hear the concerns of community bankers, laying out his prediction for an upcoming Supreme Court case that could reshape the country’s financial regulatory system.
The Republican leader made an appearance at the Bluegrass Community Bankers Association Annual Conference, relaying to members of the media that bankers are concerned about "administrative overreach."
“That sounds kind of technical, but this administration’s administrators have constantly been engaged in doing things that Congress didn’t specifically authorize,” McConnell said.
Specifically, McConnell pointed to the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, the federal agency created in the wake of the 2008 economic crisis to act as a financial regulator.
“The CFPB, which was created during the Obama Administration, doesn’t come to Congress for its money,” the Senator said.
That method of funding is at the heart of a major legal challenge facing the agency.
The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last year that the CFPB’s method of funding is unconstitutional as it comes from the Federal Reserve, outside the scope of House and Senate appropriations committees.
The CFPB is not the only agency to receive its funding outside of congressional appropriation; others include the U.S. Postal Service and the U.S. Mint. The Federal Reserve itself is funded through banking fees.
The panel of three Trump-appointed judges ruled unanimously that the way in which the agency is funded violates the Appropriations Clause of the Constitution. The Biden Administration appealed the decision and the Supreme Court announced in February that it will be taking up the case in its 2023-24 term.
“I think there’s an overwhelming likelihood that the Supreme Court will say it’s not constructed properly, consistent with the Constitution,” McConnell said.
He said another example of overreach – “one that doesn’t affect banks, but proves a point” – is the 2022 case of the Environmental Protection Agency v. West Virginia, wherein the Supreme Court ruled that the agency did not have the federal authority to regulate greenhouse emissions.
“Whether you think that's a good idea or not, the court struck it down 6-3 because congress did not authorize it,” McConnell said. “So you get the drift here. Under Democratic administration, they view the court system like another legislative body.”
He added that the “new men and women” – the three Supreme Court justices and 54 circuit judges appointed during the Trump Administration – have a “strict, restrained view” of what the constitution authorizes in the absence of specific approval by elected officials.
McConnell also said he expects the federal government to pass a supplemental budget that will assist FEMA as it responds to disasters, like the wildfires on Maui, and gears up for this year’s hurricane season.
FEMA officials said this month that the agency will likely exhaust its relief fund unless Congress steps in with monetary assistance. FEMA Chief Deanne Criswell said her agency has the funding for disaster response, but recovery projects might have to be pushed back if additional support did not come.
“In addition to approving a supplemental to help the Ukrainians continue to fight the Russians, we’ll be authorizing – in the same bill, in all likelihood – a considerable increase for FEMA,” McConnell said.