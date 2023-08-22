McConnell 8/21

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., gives brief remarks to members of the media on Monday after an appearance at the Bluegrass Community Bankers Association Annual Conference.

 Jake Moore jake.moore@bgdailynews.com

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., visited Warren County Monday to meet with and hear the concerns of community bankers, laying out his prediction for an upcoming Supreme Court case that could reshape the country’s financial regulatory system.

Recommended for you