Meeting with business and government leaders Thursday in Bowling Green only heightened U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s belief that the 2022 midterm elections will be crucial for the country.
Railing against spending proposals he called “wildly inappropriate,” the Kentucky Republican said the Democrats now in control of the White House and by narrow margins in the House and Senate are “playing Russian roulette with the country’s economy.”
While saying he can get behind a bill now making its way through Congress to invest about $1 trillion in roads, bridges, rail and other infrastructure, McConnell made it clear that he is no fan of a reconciliation bill that would address climate change, expand social programs and cost nearly another $6 trillion.
“We have some really serious differences about the way forward,” said McConnell, the Senate minority leader. “The infrastructure bill is popular on both sides of the aisle, but the Democrats would like to authorize spending a total of $7 trillion.”
The increase in the federal debt and the tax hikes needed to pay for the spending and debt service simply aren’t palatable for McConnell’s conservative tastes, he said, making next year’s elections all the more important for the seven-term senator who would like to return to the majority leader post he held from 2015 until this January.
“The advantage is, the majority leader gets to set the agenda,” McConnell said.
If he is to return to setting the agenda, McConnell needs a strong GOP showing in 2022, when 20 Republican-held Senate seats and 14 Democrat-controlled seats are up for grabs in a body that now has 50 Republicans, 48 Democrats and two independents who align with the Democrats.
He feels good about one race: U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s run for a third term, presumably against Democratic challenger Charles Booker.
“I support Paul, and I think he has an excellent chance of being reelected,” McConnell said of his GOP colleague.
As for Booker, a former member of the Kentucky House of Representatives, McConnell lumps him in with what he sees as left-leaning Democrats.
“Senator Paul has an interesting opponent,” McConnell said. “Booker is an unabashed Bernie Sanders acolyte, and I don’t think Kentucky wants that.
“Paul has a lot of advantages going into this. Booker has taken positions that might be good in a New York City mayor’s race but not in Kentucky.”
McConnell broadened his criticism of Democrats during his visit Thursday with local business leaders at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.
As he has in recent months, the senator took aim at Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his refusal to discontinue the $300-per-week federal unemployment bonus payments started during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’ve been back and forth with Gov. Beshear about not discontinuing those payments,” McConnell said of the unemployment bonus that will expire in September. “What we need to do is quit paying people more to not work.
“The single best way to get people back to work is to discontinue those payments.”
McConnell has backing from Wade Watson, plant manager at the Bendix Spicer Foundation Brake plant in Bowling Green.
Bendix started a $65 million expansion of its plant in 2019 and has held some job fairs recently in hopes of filling newly created jobs.
“There are plenty of good-paying jobs available,” Watson said. “But we can’t compete with not working. It’s very difficult for us to find people. We have increased wages and benefits and installed a health care center. We’re doing everything we can.”
Watson even takes issue with Beshear’s incentive plan to use $22.5 million in federal CARES Act funds to pay as many as 15,000 Kentuckians on unemployment insurance a one-time $1,500 bonus to rejoin the workforce.
“I think we’d see a broader impact if the $300 bonus was discontinued,” Watson said.
Although he’s opposed to proposals by President Joe Biden and House and Senate Democrats to spend more money, McConnell admitted the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan have provided boosts to state and local governments.
“There is about $4 billion coming to Kentucky,” he said. “I think of this as a once-in-a-lifetime windfall. At least I hope it’s once-in-a-lifetime.”