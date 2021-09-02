GLASGOW — U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Thursday charged President Joe Biden and the Democratic congressional leadership with "playing Russian roulette with the nation's economy," taking aim at spending plans already in place and another still being debated.
In Glasgow for a roundtable discussion with Barren County-area business leaders at Glasgow Water Co., McConnell shared his views on the U.S. military's exit from Afghanistan and promoted vaccination as the key to ending the COVID-19 surge.
But he saved his strongest words for criticizing the Biden-backed, $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act already enacted and a $3.5 trillion economic package making its way through both chambers of Congress.
Responding to a question about the projected insolvency of the Social Security trust fund, McConnell said: "I'm concerned about the whole viability of the country.
"We passed a $1.9 trillion rescue package that's flooding local governments with money but also causing runaway inflation. Now they (Democrats) want a $3.5 trillion spending package. If I were still majority leader, we wouldn't be doing this."
McConnell, serving his seventh six-year term in the Senate, was majority leader from 2015 until this year.
While he criticized the $3.5 trillion spending plan that includes provisions for such Democrat-backed measures as Medicare expansion and fighting climate change, McConnell was quick to echo Biden's call for vaccination as the way to halt the COVID-19 surge that is threatening to overwhelm hospitals.
Although many in his party have questioned the need to get the vaccine – and statistics show that there are more Republicans than Democrats refusing the jab – McConnell left no doubt that he is firmly in the pro-vaccine camp.
"Hospitals in Kentucky and around the country are full of citizens who are unvaccinated," said McConnell, 79. "It never occurred to me that we'd have difficulty getting Americans to take the vaccine.
"But there's a lot of outright bad information about vaccination available through the internet. The truth is, we have an epidemic among the unvaccinated. We have to get enough Americans vaccinated. It's the only way this is going to end."
As he has during other stops around the state during a Senate recess, McConnell blasted the Biden administration's handling of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan that resulted in 13 U.S. military service members being killed at the airport in Kabul.
"I'm extremely upset about the precipitous withdrawal from Afghanistan," he said. "Last year, we had only about 2,500 troops in Afghanistan and hadn't lost a single person in combat in a year.
"What we were doing was keeping a lid on terrorism, and the mission was successful. Now terrorists all over the world are thrilled to see the Taliban flag going back up in Kabul."
According to McConnell, the Biden administration was not only mistaken to withdraw troops but also incompetent in how it executed a withdrawal that led to chaos and death.
"These guys couldn't organize a two-car funeral," he quipped.
Despite the concerns of some in this country and in Europe about an influx of Afghan refugees, McConnell said he has no problem welcoming those displaced by the political upheaval in the Asian country.
"Ninety-five countries have agreed to take Afghan refugees," he said. "They're entitled to the opportunity to start over somewhere.
"I'd be happy to have one in my neighborhood."