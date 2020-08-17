MAMMOTH CAVE – For once, the election-year hype may have been warranted.
As partisan politics rage in Washington and threaten how the country recovers from the coronavirus pandemic and how the U.S. Postal Service operates, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie were at Mammoth Cave National Park on Monday to celebrate what seems like an endangered species: bipartisan legislation that promises to benefit public lands in all 50 states.
Signed into law by President Donald Trump on Aug. 4, the Great American Outdoors Act passed the Republican-controlled Senate 73-25 and the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives 310-107.
The law will fully and permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund at $900 million per year and provide $1.9 billion annually over five years to address a maintenance backlog at national parks.
“The Great American Outdoors Act is by any standard a big deal,” said McConnell, the Senate majority leader. “It has been called the single greatest conservation measure in 50 years.”
Guthrie, a Republican from Bowling Green, said: “All parks have a backlog of maintenance projects. We decided to take an already-dedicated stream of money and use it to help our national parks get some maintenance done, particularly while attendance is down.
“This will get the parks back into the shape they need to be in.”
Mammoth Cave, Kentucky’s largest and best-known national park, was used as a backdrop for the announcement, although Park Superintendent Barclay Trimble isn’t certain how the funding will be used at the 52,830-acre park.
“We don’t have a list of projects yet,” Trimble said. “But there are several needs. Our trails and roads are vital. Our buildings and our campgrounds need upgrades. This (legislation) will help us make those improvements.”
It was a feel-good moment for both veteran legislators in this election year.
McConnell, facing opposition from Democrat Amy McGrath as he seeks his seventh term in the Senate, was practically giddy as he discussed the legislation.
“We put aside our differences and demonstrated to the American people that even in a time of great partisanship you can do something really important for the country,” he said. “We did manage to come together and pass it.”
But even as they celebrated the legislative accomplishment, McConnell and Guthrie couldn’t escape the issues that continue to divide Congress and the nation.
As McConnell was back in his home state, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was calling the House back into session to deal with what she characterized as a crisis in funding for the Postal Service.
Trump said last week that he was blocking $25 billion in funding sought by the Postal Service along with a Democratic plan to provide $3.6 billion in additional election money to the states. The money is intended to help with processing an expected surge of mail-in ballots during the pandemic.
Pelosi and other Democratic leaders have accused Trump of trying to suppress voting by blocking the funding.
“In a time of a pandemic, the Postal Service is Election Central,” Pelosi wrote Sunday in a letter to colleagues. “Lives, livelihoods and the life of our American democracy are under threat from the president.”
McConnell, though, downplayed the battle over the Postal Service, saying: “The Postal Service is going to be OK between now and the election. It will be able to handle the load.
“We have plenty of things to worry about, but I wouldn’t worry about whether or not your ballot is going to arrive on time.”
McConnell and Guthrie emphasized that it’s up to individual states to determine how voting will be handled. Guthrie said Kentucky’s system worked out by Secretary of State Michael Adams and Gov. Andy Beshear should work well.
“The big issue is how you get a ballot,” Guthrie said. “In Kentucky you have to request it, and I think that’s the proper way to do it. Other states are going to have ballots mailed to people who may not live at that address anymore.
“There could be some chaos there that we need to be concerned about.”
McConnell admitted that the White House, the House of Representatives and the Senate are “at a stalemate” in coming up with a second stimulus package to follow the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act that he said “allowed us to try to get through this pandemic without as much of an economic calamity.”
While he said the nearly $3 trillion CARES Act was effective, McConnell doesn’t want to spend that much money again to continue propping up businesses and households. “I just felt it was inappropriate to do that again,” he said.
Returning elections and lives to some sense of normalcy is dependent on the scientists now working on a coronavirus vaccine, the legislators said.
“The disease is not going away until we get a vaccine,” McConnell said. “We’re golng to have to work our way through this until we get a vaccine.”
Guthrie said vaccine development is moving quickly.
“I strongly believe we’re going to get a vaccine sometime in October or November,” said Guthrie, who is opposed by Democrat Hank Linderman as he seeks his seventh term in the House. “We have three vaccines in phase 3 clinical trials.”
Guthrie said a successful vaccine would probably be rolled out to first responders, hospital workers, people in nursing homes and other vulnerable people initially before being available to the general public.
“You’re really talking about the first of the year before it’s fully available,” he said.
