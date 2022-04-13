During a visit to Warren County on Wednesday, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell praised local government for the future construction of a 2,000-employee electric vehicle battery plant at the Kentucky Transpark industrial park.
McConnell spoke with the media at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce a few hours after Envision AESC (for Automotive Energy Supply Corp.) formally announced the $2 billion plant would be coming to Warren County.
“Bowling Green and Warren County’s best day was probably today,” McConnell said. “It’s an indication of the wisdom the local government had here in developing the Transpark and having the facility available when this economic opportunity came available.
“I think the lion share of the credit of what happened today goes to Bowling Green and Warren County for the foresight to develop an industrial park that was ready for a project of this magnitude,” he said.
McConnell was joined by 1st District Magistrate Doug Gorman in announcing the cost reimbursement percentage Warren County will receive from the Federal Emergency Management Agency after the Dec. 11 tornadoes has been increased from 75% to 90%.
McConnell said the 75% reimbursement was “entirely too burdensome” for the community, and he said he fought for a higher percentage.
Gorman praised McConnell for his assistance in raising the disaster funding for Warren County.
“Through his help and his pushing he got that changed to 90%,” Gorman said. “It is a tremendous thing for the taxpayers in this community, but also, for us to be able to put our community back together. It takes leadership. I’m proud to call him my senator.”
McConnell also met with the Daily News editorial board while in Bowling Green and discussed several issues.
One of those topics was inflation, for which he placed the blame on congressional Democrats and President Joe Biden.
“This is a direct result of overstimulating the economy with that $2 trillion package last year,” McConnell said. “Nine out of 10 economists would tell you that. So I don’t think it’s at all unfair that the American people are blaming Joe Biden.”
He said the only way to get inflation under control would be for the federal government to stop passing spending bills and for the Federal Reserve to “step in” and raise interest rates.
McConnell admitted raising interest rates could lead to another recession, which he called “unpleasant medicine” for the U.S.
The minority leader also spoke about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
McConnell said with the exception of sending American troops, the Ukrainian government deserves “whatever assistance they need” from the U.S.
“They have been an inspiration,” he said. “Their courage is inspiring. I think this is a good vs. evil contest. My view of what winning means is whatever (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy says. It’s pretty obvious that what (Vladimir) Putin is doing now is trying to carve off a piece of the country and claim that. To sum it up, our goal ought to be to win.”
McConnell also predicted Republicans are going to have a “good year” in terms of potentially taking back control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives in November.
“We have a really good atmosphere,” he said. “The current administration is extremely unpopular all across the country, and these midterm elections are typically a report card on how people feel about the government they have. And the government they have is entirely Democratic.”
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.