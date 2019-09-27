In nearly 30 years with Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corp., Dewayne McDonald has learned a thing or two about the role of electric utilities. Now, in his new position as WRECC’s president and chief executive officer, McDonald is learning how to expand that role.
McDonald, 49, took over leadership of the 81-year-old electric cooperative Sept. 24. WRECC’s seventh chief executive, McDonald had served as interim president and CEO since Scott Ramsey’s retirement in June.
McDonald had been part of the cooperative’s leadership for a decade, starting as vice president of operations in 2009 and then serving as vice president of engineering and operations since 2013.
“I’m very humbled that the board of directors has entrusted me to run the organization,” McDonald said. “I’ve spent almost my entire career at WRECC. When I was working in the interim role, I quickly saw that it was an organization that was about more than just the product. We’re here to improve the lives of the people we serve.”
Toward that end, WRECC has slowly started to expand its mission. Serving members in eight southcentral Kentucky counties, WRECC transmits electricity provided by the Tennessee Valley Authority over 5,700 miles of electrical lines.
Recently, the member-owned cooperative has dabbled in another service that is fast becoming almost as necessary as electricity: broadband internet.
WRECC has entered into a partnership with the Franklin Electric Plant Board to provide access to high-speed internet service to more than 300 of the cooperative’s customers in rural Simpson County.
In this pilot project, WRECC will lease dark (or unused) optical fiber to Franklin EPB, which will then offer its internet service to customers in the pilot area.
Franklin EPB General Manager Bill Borders said the utility will offer a 100-megabit service for $60 per month and a one-gigabit service for $80 per month.
That pilot project could be the start of an expanded role for WRECC, McDonald said.
“Our members are our owners, so everything we do should be in their best interest,” McDonald said. “In some form or fashion, our membership wants us to move that (internet service) forward.
“We’ll be looking at other possibilities. We’ll go through the pilot project, hoping that it will allow us to validate this service. Our goal is for it to become successful.”
McDonald, who began his WRECC career as an intern in the dispatch center, said the move into internet service grew out of his desire to be responsive to members.
“I’m always looking for new ways to ensure that members’ voices are heard,” he said. “The biggest message now is what we can do in the arena of broadband internet.”
