Aiming to meet a growing need for moderate-priced housing in Warren County, builder Barrett Hammer has fast-tracked his plans to expand the McLellan Crossings subdivision he is developing along Morehead Road in the southern part of the county.
Approved last year for development of 215 houses on 48 acres that connect to his original 42-lot development, Hammer was back at the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County on Thursday night with a plan to add 106 more single-family residential lots on adjacent property.
After hearing Hammer's plan and hearing from a couple of nearby residents with concerns about the development, the commission voted 6-0 to approve the plan to build 106 more houses of at least 1,400 square feet.
The meeting in the Bowling Green City Commission chambers was the first held under a new planning commission format that gives more weight to the city of Bowling Green and Warren County Fiscal Court appointees to the commission.
Only the four Bowling Green and the four fiscal court appointees were eligible to vote Thursday, with the representatives from the small cities of Oakland, Plum Springs, Smiths Grove and Woodburn excluded.
Amy Drane, who has been appointed to the 12-member planning commission by fiscal court, has not yet started her term, and county representative Rick Starks was absent.
The six commissioners present approved the application of Hammer's Southside Development LLC and the Mary Louise Smith Limited Partnership to rezone the 33.2 acres near Morehead Road and Nashville Road from agriculture to single-family residential.
Nearby residents Cindy Young and Stacy Ivy both expressed concerns about the dense development – more than three dwelling units per acre – and the resulting impact on traffic and water runoff, but the application passed without opposition.
The rezoning will go to fiscal court for final approval.
Hammer said he accelerated his schedule for expanding the McLellan Crossings subdivision because of the current housing market.
With minuscule interest rates driving demand, the Realtors Association of Southern Kentucky has reported record sales figures for several months in a row, eating into the local housing inventory.
According to RASK figures, residential inventory has dropped more than 60% from last year, with 314 active listings as of May 31.
"Our timeline was moved up, just because of the demand for lots," Hammer said after Thursday's meeting. "We have a housing shortage locally and nationwide."
Although the strong demand and rising costs of building materials have driven up housing costs, Hammer said the houses in this new part of McLellan Crossings should sell for $250,000 to $325,000, hitting the sweet spot in the local market.
Hammer was involved in a second rezoning approved 6-0 by the planning commission Thursday. He represented the Lehman Avenue Church of Christ in its application to rezone 12.74 acres at the corner of Cumberland Trace Road and Carter Farm Road from agriculture to office professional - commercial.
The property just north of the new Cumberland Trace Elementary School will eventually replace the current church building at 1002 Lehman Ave., but Hammer says construction is several months away.
"We're just expanding," Hammer said. "We're landlocked where we are now. We hope to start building in early 2022. Our congregation is growing, and this will give us a bigger building."
Also approved at Thursday's meeting was an application by Chestnut Group Properties LLC to rezone the 0.21 acres at 719 Chestnut St. from multi-family residential to central business.
Tad Pardue, the attorney representing the Chestnut Group, said the rezoning is needed in order to expand the Stephens Farley Insurance business located at the adjacent 725 Chestnut St. lot.