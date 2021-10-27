Every school day, when it’s time for his kindergarten students to board buses and head home, Dylan White makes a point of letting them know he’s sad to see them go.
“They know that I don’t like when they have to go home,” said White, who always ends the day by telling them: “It’s been another great day at McNeill!”
It’s his way of making his classroom a warm place where children want to learn, and it works, White said.
“They love to come to school the next day,” he said.
Now, White is taking his passion for teaching into the broader community as one of 22 teaching ambassadors for the Kentucky Department of Education’s GoTeachKY initiative.
White was selected as a member of the program’s 2022 cadre, the department announced in a news release Tuesday.
GoTeachKY aims to ensure that all students in Kentucky have equitable access to effective educators.
By recruiting the next generation of Kentucky’s teacher workforce, GoTeachKY seeks to mitigate a critical teacher shortage that’s touching every state in the country.
Teaching ambassadors were selected from a pool of applicants who answered a call for teachers interested in building up their profession, the department said.
Over the next year, they’ll work to connect with high school and college students and inspire them to consider teaching as a career, along with current and aspiring teachers to capture the rewards of the job.
Ambassadors will also work to build interest in school-based Educators Rising chapters (formerly known as Future Educators of America) and Kentucky’s Teaching and Learning career pathway, which allows students to begin exploring the profession, build the skills they need to effective educators and earn credit toward a college degree while they’re still in high school.
For White, the profession is an easy sell to those who want to change lives for the better through their everyday work.
His greatest moments on the job come from teaching students to read their very first word and then watching how rapidly they progress in just a few weeks or even days, White said.
“There is no other career like education,” White said, stressing that his students aren’t just children, but future doctors, scientists or maybe even presidents.
“They’re not just children,” he said. “They’re people.”
