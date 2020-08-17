The tradition of the Med Center Health 10K Classic will continue, but the 41st edition will look a little different, with officials making the decision to make it a virtual race for 2020.
Participants will still be able to participate in numerous events but will have the option of completing their event any time from Oct. 3 to Oct. 24.
“We have gone back and forth on what to do,” race director Doris Thomas said. “Our main focus is to keep everyone safe and healthy. With the concerns about large crowd gatherings and with the COVID-19 numbers still raging, we just felt the best way to go this year was the virtual race.
“We still want to encourage everyone to be active while staying safe and we know that staying active is important. We are pleased that we are able to go ahead and have this.”
Runners can choose any route or time of their choice in the three-week window, then submit times to race officials. For anyone who wants to run the traditional course, a map will be posted on the race website and signs will be posted throughout the course to assist runners.
Racers this year can choose the 10K Classic, the 5K walk or 5K run, the 10K wheelchair or the children’s run – open to all runners from preschool through 12th grade.
Each participant will receive a T-shirt and medal, but there will be no awards given this year since the race times are recorded using the honor system.
There will be several different dates and times to be announced to allow participants to pick up their T-shirt and medal, with the final date for pickup Oct. 24 – the originally scheduled date for the race.
The traditional pasta party the night before the race and the annual 10K expo will not take place this year due to the pandemic, Thomas said.
“It is going to look a little different this year but we are excited that we can continue the tradition with a virtual race,” Thomas said. “Just a few weeks ago, I didn’t know anything about what a virtual race was, but I have now participated in one so I know a whole lot more than I did (before that). I think the community will be appreciative of us being able to continue the tradition, even if it is a virtual race.”
Thomas said officials expect another strong turnout despite the changes.
“I feel like there will be people this year that maybe have never participated because you can go out on your own time and your own route and complete this event,” Thomas said.
Registration for the race is now open at medcenterhealth.org/med-center-health-10k-classic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.