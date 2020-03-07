Marion Boyd remembers making the trip through the rain and mud from the Bowling Green-Warren County Hospital on Reservoir Hill to the brand-new Medical Center at Bowling Green on Park Street, where she spent the night as she and other staffers organized the radiology department in their new home.
Chris Desmarais recalls what seemed like a logistical nightmare – "Someone said it was equivalent to moving 500 households," she said – going much more smoothly than expected, due in large part to the 31-page planning document she had put together.
"Everything went exactly how it was supposed to go," recalled Desmarais, who was Chris Davis – a senior vice president at the hospital – March 8, 1980, the day The Medical Center was born.
Opened in 1926, the original, 35-bed City Hospital grew through expansions and a name change to reflect the investments of the city and county governments. The Medical Center was largely the vision of John Desmarais, hired as the hospital's administrator in 1975.
John Desmarais guided the yearslong process of finding new quarters for the hospital that had outgrown its home on the hill and then orchestrated the move to what is today a sprawling campus that includes a 337-bed hospital, a medical college and related services.
That work culminated in the March 8, 1980, move that is being celebrated by Medical Center staff with birthday parties Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 10 p.m. until midnight.
The parties are for all employees and alumni, but it will be particularly meaningful for 27 current Medical Center employees who were with the hospital at the time of that fateful move.
Boyd, who has been with the hospital for nearly 58 years, is among the 27. She remembers the move from 40 years ago as a bonding experience for the hospital's employees.
"It was very well-organized," said Boyd, who recalled that all employees were outfitted with "I moved the hospital" T-shirts. "But we couldn't go home. We had to stay here and keep working to file all the X-rays. You could sleep and take showers. Nobody seemed to mind."
She credits the leadership of John Desmarais with helping the daunting move go smoothly.
"He had on a T-shirt and blue jeans, too," Boyd said. "This was all his vision, and he was way ahead of his time. His ideas always made sense."
Another employee who went through the move and is still with The Medical Center, Mary Jane Kelley, recalls it as "quite an undertaking" for the engineering department where she worked as a secretary.
"Just before we moved, I worked a 36-hour shift to make sure everything was ready," said Kelley, who now has her office in the Reservoir Hill building that has been converted into office space and other uses. "It was a very exciting time. Nobody minded putting in the extra time. We needed a new building."
Chris Desmarais, whose job involved oversight of medical records, quality programs and patient satisfaction, can attest that the move was needed.
"We were always full," she said. "We had patients in the hallways. When we heard that we were getting a brand-new, state-of-the-art hospital, it was a dream come true.
"The move was rough but exhilarating. Being part of something like that was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."
Chris Desmarais, who married John Desmarais in 1997 and retired from The Medical Center along with her husband in 2010, said the move was a tribute to good planning.
"We had to have a lot of redundancy," she said. "We had emergency equipment at both places. Patients had to fill out forms agreeing to be part of the move."
Moving those patients was probably the most difficult part of the transition, Chris Desmarais recalled.
"We had to make sure everyone got moved quickly and safely," she said. "We moved some by bus and some by ambulance. We moved about 200 patients, and it took five hours to move them all."
She said other locations, including the current home of Living Hope Baptist Church on Westen Street, were looked at before the hospital's leadership decided on the Park Street location that has allowed The Medical Center to continue expanding.
The Medical Center campus bears little resemblance these days to the hospital that was opened 40 years ago.
The original hospital was about 260,500 square feet. Today the hospital is 459,336 square feet and is surrounded by a 49,431-square-foot Medical Arts building, the 36,972-square-foot Medical Plaza building, the 57,910-square-foot Riverside building, the 58,927-square-foot Health Sciences Complex building, and the Medical Education Complex/parking garage, which is 350,132 square feet.
Once the decision was made more than 40 years ago to move to Park Street, John Desmarais promoted the move and helped the hospital's staff get behind a dramatic change that some in the community opposed.
"He was like a proud papa after the move," Chris Desmarais said. "He really promoted morale building, and we had such a tremendous spirit as a group. Moving was a huge endeavor, but it was fun. Everybody pitched in. We were young and didn't know any better."
John Desmarais died in 2012, but Chris Desmarais believes his vision helped put The Medical Center on a path that has led to development of the medical school and to the growth of specialties and technology within the hospital and the broader Commonwealth Health Corp. that is now the parent of the nonprofit hospital.
"One of his dreams was to get a medical school," Chris Desmarais said. "He had big, big dreams. He could see how things could develop. The move was just the first step."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.