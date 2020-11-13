The Medical Center at Bowling Green will host its 16th annual Charity Ball fundraiser from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, but the event will be virtual this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ball can be seen at https://www.chfbg.org/events/charity-ball/.
“We really miss not having the event in person,” said Kathy Smith, Med Center Health Foundation director of giving. “A lot of people would’ve came. But with that said, the virtual event should be a very fun time. I have been honored by the amount of sponsors we still have this year.”
The public can download the Handbid application on their phone or iPad to watch the ball as well.
Handbid is the application that allows people to bid in the online auction. To bid, people must register, give credit-card information and then choose Charity Ball – Sweet 16.
The online auction will close at 9 p.m. Saturday. If you only want to watch the event Saturday or view auction packages from this application, you do not need a credit card.
All proceeds benefit patient care at The Community Clinic and The Dental Clinic.
“This money is extremely important to those clinics,” Smith said. “They are driven by our donors. We could not just sit back and not have this event. The need for those clinics is greater than ever.”
Smith said people will give personal testimonials about the clinics at the virtual event.
Perhaps the most sought-after item at the event will be a seven-day getaway on the beach at Gulf Shores, Ala. The exclusive stay at what Smith called a “fabulous” beach home can be won via a raffle. Raffle tickets are $50 each. The winner will be announced Saturday night.
Tickets are available on the website listed above.
