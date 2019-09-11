The Medical Center at Bowling Green has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Achievement Award as well as the Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus Quality Award. These awards recognize the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
The Medical Center earned the Stroke Gold Plus Achievement Award by exceeding benchmark performance on specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients for 24 consecutive months. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of stroke medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients.
The Medical Center also received the association’s Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus Quality Award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet or exceed quality measures over the same 24 consecutive months that were developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.