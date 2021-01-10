The Medical Center at Bowling Green has been authorized by the Kentucky Department of Public Health to move into Phase 1b of COVID-19 vaccine administration.
This phase includes first responders, anyone at least 70 years of age and K-12 school personnel.
While the Med Center is still vaccinating health care personnel included in the state’s Phase 1a, individuals who qualify under the age requirements for this next phase can add their name to the scheduling request list by texting SENIOR to 270-796-3200.
Alternatively, you can also email vaccine@mchealth.net with your full name, date of birth and phone number.
Using either method, your name will be placed in a queue, and you will be contacted when an appointment time becomes available.
Moving forward, the Med Center will continue to prioritize health care workers for the vaccine while continuing to work through Phase 1b.
There is no charge to the patient to receive the vaccine.
“We are committed to meet the governor’s requirement to use all doses we receive within seven days,” Med Center Health Vice President of Corporate Support Services Dr. Melinda Joyce said. “As we receive additional vaccines, individuals in that Phase 1b group will be able to schedule appointments.”
According to Joyce, the main vaccine being used by the hospital is the Pfizer vaccine. The Med Center has received a supply of the Moderna vaccine that will also be used.
Joyce added there is not a time frame for when Phase 1c will begin. The main concentration currently is on a successful administration of the first two phases.
Phase 1c is comprised of anyone older than 60, anyone older than 16 with the highest risk of having health problems from the virus and all essential workers.
Phase 1b includes a large number of Kentuckians, and the Med Center is asking the public to be patient as they work through the request list due to the limited supply of the vaccine at the hospital.
The next phases after 1c of COVID-19 vaccination in Kentucky are as follows: Phase 2 which includes anyone age 40 or older, Phase 3 which includes anyone age 16 or older and Phase 4 which includes children under the age of 16 if the vaccine is approved for that age group.
As of Sunday, a total of 107,779 vaccine doses had been administered in the state.
