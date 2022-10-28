Perhaps no one appreciated Friday's ribbon cutting for the Med Center Health Women's Pavilion more than Jeffery Nemec.
For Nemec, a doctor specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, the spacious building is a brick-and-mortar manifestation of just how far his speciality has come since he started in 1998.
"For a while I was the sole OBGYN provider for the Medical Center," Nemec recalled on Friday as some 70 people celebrated the building's ceremonial opening. "We now have six physicians, and another one will start in the summer."
Those doctors are part of Med Center Health's Women's Health Specialists OBGYN practice that had shared space with other specialties in the Medical Arts Building at 350 Park St.
The practice's new home in the two-story, 20,000-square-foot Women's Pavilion building that had once housed Zia Neurology Associates represents for Nemec just how far medical care for women has come locally.
Nemec recalled Friday having to send patients with complicated pregnancies or cancer diagnoses to Nashville or Lexington for the specialized care they needed.
"We started to grow, not just in size but in sophistication and in the services we provide," Nemec said. "We opened a breast cancer clinic. Our patients can get state-of-the-art diagnostics here now."
As a result, Nemec said, "The perception (of women's health care locally) has changed. It has become the exception rather than the rule that we send patients elsewhere for specialized care."
In fact, Nemec said, the Women's Health Specialists practice now gets referrals from other areas.
With 28 employees and 12 residents from the University of Kentucky College of Medicine's Bowling Green campus, the Women's Pavilion is staffed and equipped for medical care that Nemec says is "much more comprehensive" than what he remembers from two decades ago.
"We have ultrasound technology in the building, and we have physical therapy that is specific to women," he said. "Eventually, we will do mammograms here."
Another addition at the Women's Pavilion involves a partnership with UK HealthCare that is enhancing health care options for women who have been diagnosed with cancer.
The new gynecological oncology practice brings two different UK Healthcare physicians to Bowling Green to see patients.
One of those doctors, Charles Dietrich, was in Bowling Green on Friday for the ribbon cutting and also saw some patients.
Dietrich comes to Bowling Green once a month and his fellow UK Healthcare gynecological oncologist, Fred Ueland, also comes once a month as a way of preventing local cancer patients from having to travel for care.
"A cancer diagnosis is disruptive," Dietrich said. "Having to leave home to go to a foreign city for care is more disruptive."
Dietrich said the partnership with Med Center Health is in its infancy, but he expects it to grow.
"We hope to someday have somebody here full-time," he said. "We hope to grow the practice and get to that point."
It's all part of a continuing growth strategy for the Bowling Green health care provider, said Med Center Health Executive Vice President Wade Stone.
Med Center Health purchased the Park Street property and one other parcel from Zia Neurology last year for $5.2 million, and it has acquired other property near The Medical Center for future opportunities.
"I think you're going to see continued growth," Stone said. "Bowling Green is growing, and our health care needs are growing along with it."