Seven-year-old Sutton Gilliam walked into Med Center Urgentcare with her family on Wednesday afternoon a little nervous for her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but she left with a distinct honor.
Sutton received Med Center Health’s 100,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine since it began administering shots last winter.
While a bit anxious beforehand, she happily described how she felt afterwards.
“I was very brave,” Sutton said. “It hurt a little bit, but it doesn’t hurt that much. Now, I’m gonna shop, and I’m gonna get $50 from my nana.”
Her father Timothy Gilliam and her mother Alexa Gilliam were both present, showing support for their daughter along with several officials from Med Center Health.
Among those was Caleb Benningfield, Med Center Health’s corporate director of pharmacy, who said the corporation has given around 400 pediatric doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Bowling Green thus far.
“One hundred thousand doses given is a big achievement,” Benningfield said. “It’s really the culmination of a lot of hard work from a lot of people over the last several months. It’s really been collaborative between folks at Med Center health and some of our partners in the community. To reach the 100,000 mark is something we take pride in.”
He said the milestone also included booster shots and people receiving their second dose of Pfizer’s vaccine.
The first shots of the vaccine were administered on Dec. 14, 2020, and Benningfield said the Med Center is proud of how many doses have been given out, but there is still more work to be done.
Warren County’s population is still well-below being 50% vaccinated, similar to most of the of the counties in the Barren River region.
“We are still seeing hospitalizations with COVID in our facilities,” Benningfield said. “When you look at the data, a lot of those folks are unvaccinated. For us, it’s really important to recognize this achievement and celebrate it, but to also encourage folks to do what Sutton is doing today. We want more people to follow her lead and let her be their example.”
For Timothy Gilliam, the choice to have his daughter vaccinated was made quickly.
“The more people that are vaccinated – the more effective they (the vaccines) are. We, as a family, believe that everyone should be vaccinated,” he said. “It was our decision to get Sutton vaccinated just as soon as she was able to. It’s a small role we can play in order to defeat COVID-19.
“We are grateful for the Med Center making this process smooth and seamless,” Timothy Gilliam continued. “Every parent is going to have to make their own choice, and it’s never easy to make these types of decisions for your children. But do your research, and listen to the healthcare community. Listen to public health experts. The conclusion we came to is that she needed to be vaccinated and we are glad that she is.”
He said he was grateful for the “great job” the leadership of the Bowling Green Independent School District has done trying to mitigate the virus.
“I think having the vaccine is a plus,” Timothy Gilliam said. “It’s a positive, and it adds a little bit of comfort that she is that much safer from contracting the virus. We do listen to our pediatrician, and we follow closely to the guidance that has been put out by local, state and federal public health entities. There seems to be a unanimous conclusion out there that the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others from this virus.”
The vaccine is available at Urgentcare seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Parents can text COVID to 270-796-4400 to make an appointment for their child.
Minors under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Also on Wednesday, the Barren River District Health Department announced it is now accepting vaccine appointments for ages 5-11 in each of its eight counties.
To schedule an appointment, call your local health department and press option 1.