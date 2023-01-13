Med Center Health, not Graves-Gilbert Clinic, will be providing aid to Western Kentucky University students, faculty and staff when classes resume next week.
Noma Moyo-Peters, who will serve as primary physician and director of the WKU Health Services Clinic, said the team is excited about the transition.
“I love medicine, I love taking care of patients. So coming here, I take things personally, if you’re my patient I take ownership of how you’re going to do,” Moyo-Peters said. “I just want everybody to feel like they’re welcome here.”
Med Center Health took over the management of the clinic on Jan. 1. In December, WKU’s Board of Regents approved a 10-year contract between the University and Med Center Health for its medical services.
Graves-Gilbert Clinic had managed the operation since 2014.
Med Center Health and Graves-Gilbert Clinic both responded to the University’s request for proposals in the spring of 2022. According to the board’s December meeting agenda, Med Center Health was unanimously picked “based on their ability to meet the varied needs outlined in the RFP,” which included provisions like mental health treatment, sports medicine and women’s health.
Moyo-Peters said mental health, physical therapy and management of chronic illnesses are areas of care students, faculty and staff should know are offered by the clinic.
“If a student has diabetes or high blood pressure at home, that is something that we can take over and we’ll be doing annual wellness visits, too,” Moyo-Peters said. “Since they’re here most of the year, they don’t have to worry about waiting to go back home to get that annual wellness visit done.”
Jat Mountjoy, vice president of physician services, said the plan is to have both a physician and nurse practitioner at the clinic five days a week, on-site physical therapy services and access to a part-time nurse practitioner specializing in behavioral health.
“We want to try and have a more holistic approach to the services that we render here at Western,” Mountjoy said.
Mountjoy said the clinic’s behavioral health nurse practitioner has a collaborative agreement with a psychiatrist at Med Center Health, and the two will be linked in daily communication. In the event of an escalating mental health crisis, “there will be a very easy way to transition that to our in-patient unit if necessary.”
For those concerned about how the new-look clinic will affect them, Mountjoy said Med Center Health has been in communication with Graves-Gilbert Clinic to ensure the smoothest transition between providers as possible.
“We have a process for anybody who’s been established here, in order to acquire their records, in order to make sure that seamless care is provided,” Mountjoy said. “Having scheduled appointments here allows our staff (to) access those records, obtain those records prior to (an appointment) and then give them to our medical professionals for them to digest before they get to see their patients.”
Corie Martin, Med Center Health’s executive director of marketing and PR, said Med Center Health works with “all major insurance providers,” including Medicare and Medicaid. There are also private pay discounts for those who are uninsured.
The WKU Health Services Clinic will begin offering its services on Jan. 16. The clinic’s phone number – 270-745-CARE – and website have remained the same through the transition.