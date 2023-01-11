Residents of Bowling Green can take themselves in for a weekend tuneup at the Sloan Convention Center this Saturday.
Med Center Health is bringing back its annual Health and Wellness Expo, offering visitors a variety of free health screenings and tips on healthy living.
The free event is returning for the first time since 2020 after a COVID-induced hiatus.
Attendees will have access to a laundry list of health screenings, checking for ailments like dementia, oral cancer, depression and anxiety. Other available screenings will test visitors’ blood glucose, vision and lung function.
Sarah Widener, Med Center Health’s community wellness director, said these kinds of screenings are a great way to prevent disease and to “always know where your numbers are” for further discussions with a primary care provider.
According to the United Health Foundation’s 2022 America’s Health Rankings report, Kentucky placed 43rd out of all U.S states in total health. The report found that the commonwealth had the third-highest percentage of adult obesity and the third-highest percentage of adults diagnosed with “multiple chronic conditions.”
Widener said the Bowling Green area sees “a lot of diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity.” Blood pressure screenings will be available, as well as one for body fat and another for blood sugar levels.
Also on the schedule are a series of health demonstrations, running the gamut from bicycle helmet safety to the dangers associated with vaping.
Expo visitors will be treated to performances by Natcher Elementary’s “Jumpin’ Jaguars” jump rope team as well as the BG Rockerz, a dance team that advocates for individuals with Down syndrome.
Door prizes will also be awarded.
Doors open Saturday at 8 a.m. at the Sloan Convention Center. The event is free and open to the public.