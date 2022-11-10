After being held virtually in 2021 and 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Med Center Health Foundation’s 18th annual Charity Ball fundraiser will return in person Saturday at the Sloan Convention Center.
All proceeds will benefit The Community Clinic and The Dental Clinic, which offer low-cost medical and dental services to qualifying patients who cannot afford them on their own.
“We are coming back and are so excited,” said Kathy Smith, director of annual giving at Med Center Health. “The theme of this year’s event is ‘Ball of the Year,’ and we named it that because we are coming back strong. We went out with a bang in 2019, which was a wonderful year. It’s just so good to be back in person.”
The event will begin with a sponsorship reception at 5:30 p.m. and cocktail hour from 6 to 7 p.m. Dinner will then be served. Stephen Stucy will conduct the live auction and The Downtown Band out of Nashville will perform at 9 p.m.
Smith said the event is sold out.
“We have a full house for sure,” she said. “This just shows that a lot of great people know our cause.”
Through sponsorships to date, Smith said this year’s event has raised $225,000.
She said that since the fundraiser first began, a total of $3.6 million has been raised, not counting this year, “which is unbelievable.”
“The number of people’s lives we have changed is astronomical,” Smith said. “We step in and get those services for them and get them a new life.”
She said that even though the ball is sold out, there are other ways for people to help by making a donation at bgcharityball.org, which includes a link to the online auction.
Smith recommends using the Handbid App for the auction. After installing the app, search for Charity Ball 2022 and register to bid.
The auction has over 100 items and packages available, with bidding ending at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Auction items will be on display during the ball from 5 to 8 p.m., and although anyone is invited to bid, only ball guests with tickets may enter the convention center during the ball.
Smith said she is grateful for the support shown by others and is thankful to those in the community who stepped up, “showing that they really care about other people because that’s what makes Bowling Green Bowling Green.”
“The charity ball is a wonderful party,” she said.” It’s an amazing group, from people in their 20s all the way into their 70s or 80s. It’s just a really fun night. With around 700 people coming to the ball, that makes me believe that people know what we do for the community.”