The Medical Center at Bowling Green’s Vaccination Clinic took another step in the fight against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as officials announced Wednesday that the clinic is now offering vaccines to anyone at least 16 years of age.
According to Med Center Health Vice President of Corporate Support Services Dr. Melinda Joyce, the clinic was able to make the move after receiving approval from the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
“We started to see the number of applicants start to drop for people 60 years or older,” Joyce said. “That’s been what has let us move through the different phases. We are ahead of schedule right now, but we have been very fortunate to have multiple vaccination sites in the area who have assisted in vaccinating the public.”
Joyce referenced sites such as the Kroger Clinic at the former Sears location in Greenwood Mall, the Barren River Area District Health Department and pharmacies in the area as sites that have assisted in the vaccine rollout.
As of Wednesday, Med Center Health’s clinic has administered 45,704 vaccines, with over 18,000 people being fully vaccinated. Currently, the Med Center is only giving the Pfizer vaccine.
To set up an appointment at the clinic, text COVID to 270-796-4400. If you need to cancel an appointment, text CANCEL to 270-796-3200; or to reschedule, text RESCHEDULE to 270-796-3200.
Joyce also urged the public not to text the number multiple times to set up their appointment, as doing so would move them back to the bottom of the waiting list.
“Since we made the announcement Wednesday, the wait list is back up to being very long,” Joyce said. “Our appointment schedulers are working around the clock to get everyone scheduled while also still giving priority to those in the most vulnerable categories.”
The wait time for a person's first appointment is expected to be about seven days. Appointments for the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine are scheduled on site when coming in for the first dose.
According to Joyce, the clinic has seen a sharp uptick in appointments for people in their 30s and 40s who did not fit into the previous phases of vaccine distribution.
If any Kentucky resident over the age of 16 is having a hard time finding a vaccine, they are free to text the number above to set up an appointment with the Med Center. Joyce said one person even came from Louisville for a shot last week.
“This is just great,” Joyce added. “As we get more and more people vaccinated, we get closer and closer to herd immunity, which is when 60% to 70% of the population is vaccinated.”
Joyce also gave some tips for people who might be nervous when coming in for their vaccine.
First, she recommends eating something and being well hydrated before arriving. As with most injections, not eating or drinking beforehand could cause the recipient to not feel well.
For those who are feeling anxious or scared, bringing a friend along for emotional support is also encouraged.
Joyce added that after receiving the second shot of the Pfizer vaccine, many people report experiencing general fatigue, while others say that they have experienced headaches and mild fevers.
However, all symptoms went away within 48 hours. Results vary from person to person, and Joyce said many have experienced no significant symptoms at all.
More information about registering for an appointment is available at The Medical Center website.
